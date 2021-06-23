Leicester: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall talks about coming back to Foxes

After a successful loan spell at Luton Town, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has returned to rejoin the Leicester City side. Now his journey to earn a spot begins. As it stands, there would be no shortage of creative midfielders for the Foxes in the upcoming season. Manager Brendan Rodgers will have additional alternatives than he had this season. One name that would excite the fans is Shepshed-born Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who was loaned to Luton Town for the 20/21 season.