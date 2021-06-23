Cancel
Review: 'Catch the Rabbit,' by Lana Bastašic

By Cory Oldweiler Star Tribune (TNS)
Derrick
 12 days ago

FICTION: A rich, rewarding debut novel of female friendship set against the backdrop of the Bosnian war and its aftermath. "Catch the Rabbit" by: Lana Bastašić; Restless Books (256 pages, $18)

www.thederrick.com
