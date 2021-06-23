Review: 'Catch the Rabbit,' by Lana Bastašic

The “Purge” movies started off, in 2013 (we’re coming up on a decade of high-spirited fun!), as a dystopian action fantasy set in a metropolis gone mad. The series has always had a pop political dimension, most of it related to the New Founding Fathers of America, the ominous ruling party that institutes the Purge as a way to let off steam — but, really, as a way to control the masses, who have one night a year in which they can commit any crime, even murder, without legal ramifications. The fact that the Purgers aren’t allowed to touch any NFFA member is the tipoff that this controlled night of anarchy is really the ultimate vicious exercise in rats-in-a-maze obedience. The “Purge” films began as a kinky “Clockwork Orange” knockoff, a teasing comic-book vision of the new angry America’s sociopathic heart. But as the series has gone on, it’s become more explicitly “political,” and in one case — the third entry, “The Purge: Election Year” (2016) — the hot-pot sociology connected in a way that went beyond the usual threadbare resonance.