Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Robert Cremins: New editions give Calvino a fresh appeal

By Robert Cremins Star Tribune (TNS)
Derrick
 12 days ago

In recent years, Mariner Books has been promoting the legacy of the great Italian writer Italo Calvino (1923-1985) by publishing a series of paperback editions as crisp as the author's own style. You don't have to be a fan of postmodernism to recognize Calvino as a keeper. "Last Comes the Raven" is a very welcome addition to the series, as this early story collection (1949) has never before appeared in English in its entirety. The big story here is Calvino becoming Calvino; and the sight of his mature work reminded me of how I was introduced to his fiction.

www.thederrick.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gore Vidal
Person
Salman Rushdie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariner Books#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
InsideHook

For the Right Price, Ernest Hemingway’s Granddaughter Will Endorse Your Book

Life in a literary family has been a source of inspiration for many a writer. To cite one example, Martin Amis’s excellent memoir Experience deals in part with the vast legacy of his father Kingsley. And while Mariel Hemingway is best known for her work as an actress, she too has written a book about her literary family. 2015’s Out Came the Sun: Overcoming the Legacy of Mental Illness, Addiction, and Suicide in My Family deals with a number of heavy topics, not least among them the influence of her grandfather, Ernest Hemingway.
POTUSThe Guardian

Things Are Against Us by Lucy Ellmann review – feminist pyrotechnics

In 1938, three years before her suicide at 59, Virginia Woolf published Three Guineas, a long-form essay on patriarchy and its seemingly inevitable trajectory, war – a forceful indictment of the fascism that was then sweeping Europe and beyond. Her most conspicuously pacifist work, Three Guineas was contentious for its time. It argued that subjugation of women in the domestic sphere (notably, Woolf refers to “the daughters of educated men”, women of her own privileged class) is reflected in an equal lack of representation in the public domain of education and influence: “The public and private worlds are inseparably connected ... the tyrannies and servilities of one are the tyrannies and servilities of the other,” she wrote. As part of a solution, Woolf proposed supporting three causes with a guinea each: specifically, a society to avert war, a campaign for the rebuilding of a women’s college and an organisation to encourage women’s professional employment. Always elegant, Three Guineas nevertheless throbs with justifiable anger and fear. Its rallying cry and the recognition that the personal is also political would go on to, for example, inspire female peace activists of the 1960s, who took various of its sentences as antiwar slogans. “Set fire to the old hypocrisies,” urges Woolf. Unsurprisingly, its central themes have not dated.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Maya C. James Reviews Prayer for the Living by Ben Okri

Prayer for the Living , Ben Okri (Head of Zeus 978-1789544596, £14.99, 240pp, hc) October 2019. (Akashic Books 978-1-61775-863-8, 216pp, hc) February 2021. Ben Okri’s Prayer for the Living offers a simple suggestion at the beginning: read slowly. This is sage advice – if you pick through his words too quickly, you might miss a fateful turn within a story or a sentence that will steal your soul away. Reading slowly in the case of Prayer for the Living means savoring each word, sentence, and story, even if it’s unclear what direction they are aiming for. But that’s the adventure and thrill of Okri’s collection: you never know which shocking end or mystical place he will take you to next. Within each story, Okri takes us on a journey across worlds that are only accessible in dreams and moments before death.
Books & LiteratureTraverse City Record-Eagle

Bestselling Books: 07/04/2021

1. “Sooley” by John Grisham, Doubleday Books, $28.95. 2. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt & Co., $18.99. 3. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books, $28. Paperback Fiction. 1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16. 2. “The Women of the Copper Country”...
Books & Literaturechireviewofbooks.com

12 Must-Read Books for July

Are the temperatures rising where you are, dear reader? If you’re like those of us at the CHIRB without regular access to air conditioning, maybe you’ve begun to seek refuge at afternoon matinees or the local public pool. Unfortunately books can’t offer such instant cooling gratification, but they more than make up for that with their portability. So whether you’re heading for the beach or out on a hike or merely looking for a little distraction on your morning commute (because we’re doing that again!), here are twelve new releases coming out this month that we think would make for perfect companions wherever your summer travels take you.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Gabino Iglesias Reviews Later by Stephen King

Later , Stephen King (Hard Case Crime 978-1-78909-649-1, $14.95, 272pp, tp) March 2021. Cover by Paul Mann. Later, Stephen King’s latest, is a horror story – something the narrator reminds readers of from time to time – but it’s one dressed up like a thriller with supernatural elements, and it has all the working parts of a pulpy crime novel. King has been known to walk the interstitial space between genres for most of his career, and Later is proof that he does his best work when mixing elements from various genres while keeping horror at the core of his narratives.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Publishing News, July 2021

Dave Eggers’s upcoming novel The Every (McSweeney’s), sequel to The Circle, is being published on October 5, 2021 as a hardcover exclusively available from indie bookshops and the publisher’s website. Eggers explained the decision, in an email to Publishers Lunch: “I don’t like bullies. Amazon has been kicking sand in the face of independent bookstores for decades now.” Trade paperback and ebook editions published by Vintage will follow on November 16 and will be available through all outlets.
Books & LiteratureThe New Yorker

Sally Rooney on Labor and Desire

In “Unread Messages,” your story in this week’s Fiction Issue, we meet a young woman named Eileen at work in an office—we get a fine-grained account of her word processing. Does Eileen’s job tell us something about the person she is, or is it really an inadequate view of her?
Books & LiteratureCorbin News Journal

Life and Career of local author Silas House subject of new book

Local bestselling author, Silas House, is the subject of the new literary work, Silas House: Exploring an Appalachian Writer’s Work (University of Kentucky Press 2021). The book, which is expected to hit bookstores across the country this month, looks at House’s career and works. Publishers Weekly has called the volume,...
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
Musicedmidentity.com

Martial Simon Gives a Fresh Take on an Iconic Song

Martial Simon keeps us hanging on with his latest song, “You Keep Me Hangin’ On,” which is due out via his label GET SET Records. Martial Simon is a veteran of the music industry, having pulled strings from behind the scenes as the founder of SET Artist Management and wowing crowds as a DJ for high-profile events. Like many during the pandemic, he set his sights on new creative avenues, which led to him making a home in the production studio and giving artists a platform on his label, GET SET Records.
Books & LiteratureRepublic

Viewpoint Bestsellers

* Asterisk denotes a local or regional author or Indiana connection. 3. “Dinosaurs Before Dark (Magic Tree House Graphic Novels),” Mary Pope Osborne. 4. “Shadow and Bone (Shadow and Bone 1),” Leigh Bardugo. 5. “Lord of the Fleas (Dog Man 5),” Dav Pilkey. 6. “My Brave Little Girl,” Hilary Duff.
Books & Literaturenorthwestgeorgianews.com

'The Midnight Library' is the top local fiction bestseller

Jul. 4—Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association. 3. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever. 4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy. 5. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell. 6. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green. 7. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown. 8. How the...
New Orleans, LADerrick

New Orleans book festival canceled by COVID on for October

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans book festival debut that was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic has been rescheduled for October. And most of the authors scheduled for March 2020 will be there, Walter Isaacson, co-chair of the New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University, told The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate.
Books & Literaturewiartonecho.com

Hesson: Children's book reviews

Each page of this book is a beautiful work of art. Macy can do many everyday things but sometimes she is a little quiet, and other times she is not. People don’t always understand her, but with her bright heart, she manages to convince them that being different can be OK. A wonderful book to share with little ones, and open discussions about equality, kindness, being true to yourself and accepting others who are not exactly like you.
Books & Literaturelareviewofbooks.org

The Many Souls of Clarice Lispector’s Translators

THIS PIECE APPEARS IN THE TRENDING ISSUE OF THE LARB QUARTERLY JOURNAL, NO. 30. CLARICE LISPECTOR remains distinctive as a writer for numerous reasons: her crackling language, the complex ideas bounding off the page, her disregard for classification, the vulnerable intimacy of her narrators’ interior thoughts. Another place where she sets herself apart is the epigraph addressed to her readers in her 1964 novel, The Passion According to G.H. In the 2012 translation by Idra Novey, part of this epigraph reads, “I would be happy if this book were only read by people whose souls are already formed. Those who know that the approach, of whatever it may be, happens gradually and painstakingly — even passing through the opposite of what it approaches.” Uninterested in catering to or coddling the reader, or for her writing to be simply consumed for entertainment, Clarice demands the reader at attention, pushing her reader to consider their soul before they even pick up her book. How many spoiled readers have mistaken this note for a clever ploy? Only to find themselves consumed by Clarice, given fair warning and still unprepared.
Books & Literaturethefallonpost.org

Book Review -- Whereabouts: A Novel by Jhumpa Lahiri

The unnamed narrator of this book is an unmarried, childless, middle-aged, city-dwelling woman who lives a quiet life with a satisfying career, interesting friends, and rich social life. Told in short chapters that don’t really need to even be read in order, we learn her father was a bit eccentric and she has a contentious relationship with her mother though that seems to be mellowing a bit with age. The reader follows the woman as she describes ordinary events and everyday experiences in what seems to be a stream-of-consciousness interior narrative. This is one of those character-driven, thoughtful, and beautifully written novels. Quietly brilliant.
CelebritiesVogue

Model Lorraine Pascale Married The Man Of Her Dreams Wearing Vivienne Westwood

Dennis and I met in the gym in 2018. He commented on my parking. Anyone who knows me knows that I love cars, so complimenting my parking was a good first step towards winning my heart! He proposed on 5 July last year, not long after restaurants reopened. He booked what I thought was a lunch to celebrate his birthday, but then surprised me by proposing.