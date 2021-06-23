Cancel
Olivet, MI

Olivet College announces their Class of 2021

Gladwin County Record
 12 days ago

Olivet College recently celebrated the Class of 2021 with an in-person commencement ceremony on May 22. Two hundred and fourteen graduates were honored, including traditional undergraduate students and graduates of the Master of Business Administration program, RN-BSN Program and Criminal Justice Professional Degree Program. Graduates from the Class of 2020 were also invited to take part in the ceremony. Jamie Shaffer of Beaverton was part of the 2021 graduating class.

www.gladwinmi.com
