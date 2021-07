The media is now full of stories about the rising cost of photovoltaic panels, which opponents point to with glee and proponents try to downplay. I have argued many times that short-term trends should be considered with care, and this is definitely one of those times. Recall that the Obama Administration loaned hundreds of millions to Solyndra which was planning to produce copper indium gallium selenide cylinders, a more expensive approach that appeared viable because of a short-term increase in silicon panels, due to a demand boom. Similarly, the current surge in costs should not be blindly assumed to be evidence of permanent trends.