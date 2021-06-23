Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

‘Home Waters’ book by John Maclean is not a memoir but it’s filled with marvelous memories

By Rick Kogan Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Derrick
 12 days ago

You will not discover much about John N. Maclean in his new and graceful and compelling book, “Home Waters: A Chronicle of Family and a River” (Custom House) and that was his intention. “There is some of me in there, of course,” he told me on the telephone from his...

www.thederrick.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Waters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Waters#Custom House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturephillytrib.com

King's books find a new, old home

ATLANTA —The estate of Martin Luther King Jr. has reached a deal to give HarperCollins publishing rights to his books and speeches in an effort to reach a new generation of readers and highlight the civil rights leader’s relevance today. The King Estate announced Tuesday that an international agreement had...
Home & Gardenalextimes.com

Home profile: Memory lane

Memories are powerful, and none more so than childhood memories. Those foundational experiences hold sway over people for their entire lives, even if they think they’ve outgrown them. As Stephanie Dimond explored the empty rooms and hallways of her childhood home on Gibbon Street in Old Town, she came face-to-face...
Viroqua, WILa Crosse Tribune

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We still have space available for youth interested in attending a “Creative Clay Animals Workshop” this Saturday, June 26, at 10 a.m.! Make plans to join Miss Laci, Gaby and teacher Gerardo for a special hands-on workshop about making animals out of clay. Gerardo lives in Mexico, so he will...
New York City, NYuntappedcities.com

New Book Uncovers Contemporary and Lavish Homes of Martha’s Vineyard

Each year, tens of thousands of visitors flock to the beaches and lush pine forests of Martha’s Vineyard. Over the years, many have even become part-time residents and have taken it upon themselves to build contemporary homes alongside more traditional Victorian cottages and colonial farmhouses that give the island a more historic feel. Yet few have really examined these homes, which minimize intrusion in the beautiful landscape.
Books & Literaturemusicconnection.com

Book Review: Permanent Damage: Memoirs of an Outrageous Girl

Written just prior to her death in 2020, Permanent Damage shows us the wild world of the 1960s and 1970s music scenes through the eyes of the author, who was part of the now legendary Haight-Ashbury scene before moving to L.A. where she became a member of the notorious Zappa-produced all-girl band The GTO’s before transitioning to the ‘70s punk rock world. Jimi Hendrix, Charles Manson, Alice Cooper, Al Green, Darby Crash and many others are encountered.
Books & Literaturesrqmagazine.com

SRQ Book Club: Stories to Tell: A Memoir by Richard Marx

I may have found my fraternal, yet far more talented, twin brother after reading Richard Marx’s new memoir Stories to Tell. Born the same year, Marx’s vocabulary and humor are exactly as I speak and write, his references and sentence enhancers included. Additionally, his forty-four storied chapters cover his experiences with many musicians and singers with whom I’ve had long distance love affairs with: Lionel Richie, Luther Vandross, Whitney Houston and Kenny Loggins, just to name a few.
Palmer, AKAnchorage Daily News

A memoir of unusual shape centers on a Matanuska Colony home

In 1983 Katie Eberhart and her husband moved into a house near Palmer that had been built 48 years earlier for a farming family in the Matanuska Colony. Eberhart’s unusual memoir, a collage of short meditations about the history and renovations of that house, gardens and landscapes, and the passage of time, captures her curiosity about the world and her attentions to life’s connections. Instead of following a chronology, “Cabin 135” is shaped by juxtaposition, leaping in a never-dull way between places, times, and imaginings. Recurring headings such as “Cabin,” “Time,” “Earth,” and “Terrain” orient and refresh the reader at each turn.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
rolling out

Book of the Week: ‘Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir’ by Akwaeke Emezi

In three critically acclaimed novels, Akwaeke Emezi has introduced readers to a landscape marked by familial tensions, Igbo belief systems, and a boundless search for what it means to be free. Now, in this extraordinary memoir, the bestselling author of The Death of Vivek Oji reveals the harrowing yet resolute truths of their own life. Through candid, intimate correspondence with friends, lovers, and family, Emezi traces the unfolding of a self and the unforgettable journey of a creative spirit stepping into power in the human world. Their story weaves through transformative decisions about their gender and body, their precipitous path to success as a writer, and the turmoil of relationships on an emotional, romantic, and spiritual plane, culminating in a book that is as tender as it is brutal.
Books & LiteratureFlorida Times-Union

Book review: A candid, biting Vietnam War memoir

Jeff Danziger has been an award-winning independent newspaper cartoonist for nearly 25 years. He now works with the Washington Post Writers Group. After being drafted, he served in the Army from 1968 to 1971 and was sent to Vietnam in 1970. “Lieutenant Dangerous” is his memoir about that time. The book’s title plays on the Vietnamese’s attempts to pronounce his name.
Hollywood, FLClick10.com

Air Force veteran’s Hollywood home receives marvelous makeover

Sanela Sabovic joined Local 10 News in September 2012 as an assignment editor and associate producer. In August 2015, she became a full-time reporter and fill-in traffic reporter. Sanela holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications with a concentration in radio, television and film from DePaul University.
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Who was John Newbery, the namesake of the top children's book award?

KIDSPOST-NEWBERY - Who was John Newbery, the namesake of the top children's book award? 630 words, by Marylou Tousignant (Post special). One photo. John Newbery is called the "Father of Children's Literature," not because he was the first to publish children's books - he wasn't - but because he was the first to turn them into a profitable business. In mid-18th-century England, a new and growing middle class had money to spend on their children, and Newbery gave them something to spend it on.
Boats & Watercraftsouterbanksthisweek.com

Making Memories on the Water on the Crystal Dawn and Country Girl

Look no further than Crystal Dawn and Country Girl, two of the most trusted party boats on the Outer Banks. Based at Pirate’s Cove Marina in Manteo, just over the bridge from Nags Head, they’re the closest and most convenient party boats to the beach communities of Nags Head, Kill Devil Hills, Kitty Hawk, Southern Shores, Duck and Corolla.
Obituariesashlandsource.com

In loving memory of John Moran

Everyone in their lives makes decisions that may not seem very important at the time. In later years the significance may become apparent. Usually though, what is not so obvious is the impact that our personality and decisions make in the lives of others. About 30 years ago, John Moran...
RetailThe Eagle Times

Renaissance Redneck: It’s marvelous

A couple of years ago, a study was conducted in Ireland involving the idea that color projected from smartphone screens aided in the addiction of teenagers’ incessant use of the devices. The study found that after a five-day duration of using smartphones in the grayscale — or black and white mode — usage had dropped by nearly 30 percent. And although 70 percent of the students found the grayscale challenging, 74 percent reported better sleep and 52 percent of the participants reported having a better mood during the experiment. I suspect that these findings would be much the same for a vast cross section of society no matter the smart phone user’s age or demographic.