Rachel Zegler to play Snow White in live-action Disney film

As we all make our way through the endless cavalcade of content filling up on screens, squaring our eyes and shortening our lifespans (presumably, we don’t know), it’s time we turn our attention to Disney+. The gargantuan media giant’s all-encompassing collection of films, new series and stunning originals has been dropping blockbuster releases at a near-daily rate, and we for one, can’t get enough. Marvel movies aside, Disney+ has a bevy of gnarly new shows to watch out for, and we want to make sure you don’t miss a second. This time around, it’s a boatload of shark content. From Shark Attack Files to When Sharks Attack to Shark Gangs to Playing With Sharks, Disney’s July content schedule is doing its best to make sure you never go into the water again. Anyways, here’s everything coming to Disney+ in July 2021.