Column: After 32 years, it’s time for me to go — on my own terms

In 1989, I decided to leave the Los Angeles Times — my fifth reporting job in 12 years. My plan was to try the Chicago Tribune for a while and see how it worked out.

But my dad, being a practical man, was tired of watching me move from one end of the country to the other, from one city to another. It was time for a little talk.

If you have read my columns over the last five years, you might know that Isaac Glanton didn’t actually believe in conversation. He preferred telling me what to do.

“Dahleen, you need to get a job and keep it or you won’t have any retirement,” he said in the firm, demanding voice I had heard since I was a child.

Normally, I’d challenge him on something like that. But this time, I knew he was right. So, I took that job at the Tribune and kept it for 32 years.

Now it’s time for me to go. I’m taking the buyout. This is my last week as a Chicago Tribune columnist, but that doesn’t mean I have nothing else to say. You might stumble upon my writings again somewhere, one day or another.

There isn’t much I will miss about the daily grind of newspaper life, but I will look back fondly on my time at the Tribune and remember my colleagues who supported me the entire way.

But mostly I will remember you, the readers, who encouraged me to keep offering my opinion when I felt no one was listening. I will miss your emails, the nice ones and the angry ones. And yes, I received your handwritten letters too.

I will miss your ideas, your advice, your kindness and your gentle scolding. I will be eternally grateful for your open mindedness, your willingness to venture out of your comfort zone and your immense capacity for compassion.

You are my kind of people. I have learned so much from you. I know you didn’t always agree with everything I wrote, but you were willing to allow a different point of view to at least float around in your head.

Sometimes you came over to my side. Sometimes you didn’t. But that’s OK. You listened, and that’s all I asked of you.

I demanded a lot of your patience. Sometimes I wondered if I was being too harsh, too bold or too insensitive. Often, you told me that my columns made you feel uncomfortable, particularly those concerning race.

That made me smile because it’s exactly the reaction I wanted. It meant that you could no longer live in blissful disregard without feeling some level of despair.

I know that feeling well, because someone once challenged me to look at the world through the eyes of the less privileged. Some writer or a stranger I interviewed along the way awakened me, as I hope in some way, I have awakened you.

My goal never has been to divide, but to bring those of like minds together. To do that, we have to understand our differences, but most importantly, we must recognize the many things we have in common.

My editor at the Los Angeles Times warned me that the Tribune would not be a good fit. The newspaper and its readership were too conservative, she told me. Perhaps I was too outspoken and confrontational to survive in such a traditional setting.

Certainly, I’ve had my share of hard knocks at the Tribune, but I have never regretted my decision to come here. This job has taken me on a journey I never could have imagined while growing up in the little mill town of Hogansville, Georgia.

This is where I was supposed to be. Every job I ever had was a step in this direction.

As in any career, it’s impossible to get anywhere if someone doesn’t help you along. I have had many supportive editors who gave me a shot at being an editor, too, a national correspondent covering the South and a columnist.

This job has allowed me to tell the heartbreaking, yet valiant stories of families devastated by tornadoes and hurricanes, gun violence and poverty.

It took me to the living room of a former grand dragon of the Ku Klux Klan, who petted his little Maltese while explaining why African Americans are inferior.

It took me to the bedside of the dying Alabama governor, who once declared “segregation today … segregation tomorrow … segregation forever.” It took me to courtrooms in Mississippi, where old men were finally convicted of killing civil rights workers in the 1960s.

And it took me there again during Hurricane Katrina. That’s where I met Angelia Johnson, who was rummaging through a trash can in the parking lot of the Save-A-Lot grocery store in Biloxi with her two toddlers in tow.

She gave me the best quote of my career: “A lot of people told me FEMA would help, but I don’t know who he is,” she said. “I don’t even know where to find him to get some help.”

Johnson helped me better understand how easy it is for those who have very little to begin with can quickly end up with nothing.

These are some of the things that shaped my columns. The rest I took from my father.

He believed that job security was one of the most important things in life. Being able to support your family and to live comfortably in retirement took precedence over just about anything that might make someone want to quit their job.

He believed in hanging in there for the long haul and weathering adversity, even when his job treated him as though he were less than a man.

Over the years, I have told you how he raised four children on a $100 a week paycheck from the cotton mill and how he and my mother saw to it that all of us went to college. They provided for us so well that we had no idea we were a working-class family, bordering on poor.

One day, after 40 years and just short of retirement age and his pension, they laid him off from his job in the boiler room.

My father would not have wanted that for me. He would be proud that in the increasingly unstable world of journalism, I hung in there for a total of 45 years.

But he would be even prouder that when the time came to leave, I did it on my own terms.

