Five-time Olympians Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird don’t take their Tokyo Olympics spots for granted and are determined to prove they still belong

By ALEXA PHILIPPOU
Raleigh News & Observer
 12 days ago

When it comes to waiting for the call — the one where players in the USA Basketball national team pool learn whether they’ve made the Olympic roster — Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird have been there before. They’ve received good news from national team director Carol Callan the previous four cycles, all of which resulted in Olympic golds for the legendary basketball duo and Team USA.

Serena Williams is already a four-time Olympic gold medalist. However, the super athlete, businesswoman, and mother has decided to opt-out of the global competition this year. The Tokyo Olympics were initially set for 2020, but the pandemic forced things to be pushed back until 2021. Williams is currently looking to secure her 8th Wimbledon trophy. She will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus Tuesday. While at Wimbledon, Williams revealed that she would not be traveling to Tokyo. However, her reasons remain unclear.