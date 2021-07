Part two of the article: The Ultimate Two-Top: Commander’s Palace and Brennan’s of Houston. Like its famed sister restaurant Commander’s Palace in New Orleans, Brennan’s of Houston commands a corner with appeal and authority. Brennan’s brick façade may be more understated than the blue building and striped awnings of its counterpart but it is no less appealing to view. And Brennan’s of Houston’s sister restaurant is literally run by the sister of Alex Brennan-Martin who, after growing up at Commander’s Palace, has been commanding Brennan’s of Houston for decades.