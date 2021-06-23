Millions of People With Felonies Can Now Vote. Most Don’t Know It.

This story was published in partnership with Louisville Courier-Journal and USA Today Network. Only a fraction of the thousands of formerly incarcerated people whose voting rights were restored in time for the 2020 election made it back on to the voter rolls in four key states — Nevada, Kentucky, Iowa and New Jersey, a Marshall Project analysis found. At least13 states have expanded voting rights for people with felony convictions between 2016 and 2020. As a result, millions of formerly incarcerated people across the country are now eligible to vote.