Congress & Courts

With “enthusiasm”, Graham votes no

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 12 days ago

Senator Lindsey Graham calls the voting rights act For the People Act the biggest power grab in modern American history. Graham voted with his fellow Republicans as the Senate voted 50-50 on party lines. Democrats could not must the 60 votes needed to avoid a Republican filibuster on the procedural vote to open debate on the bill. Graham complained, “S. 1 was written by liberal Democrats for liberal Democrats to gain control over our nation’s election process.” The legislation features provisions to expand access to ballots and end partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts. Gerrymandering is considered to be the manipulation of an electoral constituency’s boundaries to favor one party or class.

wgog.com
Lindsey Graham
#Gerrymandering#Liberal Democrats#Republicans#Voting Rights#American#Senate
