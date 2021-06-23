Y Combinator was a deeply in-person experience—until the pandemic hit

"Why didn't Microsoft die?" And what does that mean for other entrenched tech companies today? That's the question being asked by the New York Times' On Tech newsletter:. For a decade or so, Microsoft botched so many significant technology trends that the company became a punchline. But Microsoft more than survived its epic mistakes. Today, it is (again) one of the tech world's superstars... Understanding Microsoft's staying power is relevant when considering an important current question: Are today's Big Tech superstars successful and popular because they're the best at what they do, or because they've become so powerful that they can coast on past successes? Ultimately the angst about Big Tech in 2021 — the antitrust lawsuits, the proposed new laws and the shouting — boils down to a debate about whether the hallmark of our digital lives is a dynamism that drives progress, or whether we actually have dynasties. And what I'm asking is, which one was Microsoft?