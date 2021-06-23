Duck Dynasty star has lots of crappie days

WETUMPKA, Ala. - Whether you're a duck hunter or not, there is a good chance you are familiar with Duck Dynasty star, John Godwin. The Duck Dynasty reality TV show aired from 2012 to 2017. It was about a family who makes its living duck hunting and manufacturing products for duck hunters. But much of the time the show had nothing to do with hunting and I always marveled at the number of my non-hunting friends who were addicted to it. In fact, I never watched it until all my friends who cared nothing for hunting kept talking about it. And yes, then I became addicted.