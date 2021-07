When Robinhood filed its papers to go public this week, it revealed a lot about its crypto operations. The popular quick-swipe trading app reported over $11 billion in Bitcoin and other digital holdings for its customers, and revealed that 6% of its Q1 revenue came from Dogecoin alone. And this is just the beginning: In the coming year, Robinhood plans to let customers move crypto off and on its platform—just like the pure-play crypto companies allow.