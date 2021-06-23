Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Got your shot? Long Islanders grapple with asking friends, strangers the question

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@newsday.com
Newsday
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne seemingly simple question — Have you gotten the shot? — has Long Islanders grappling with proper etiquette as they wade through the new post-pandemic normal. It’s a question that's being asked more than ever — at indoor and outdoor gatherings, pool parties and dinners — after most pandemic restrictions were lifted by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on June 15. Cuomo eased restrictions after New York State hit the 70% mark of adults having received at least one dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

www.newsday.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grappling#Newsday#Northwell Health#Department Of Medicine#New Yorkers#Jones Beach Theatre#Hofstra University#Saltzman Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ethics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Officials: High bacteria levels close 5 Suffolk bathing beaches

Five Suffolk beaches along Long Island’s North Shore are closed to bathing because of high bacteria levels, according to the Suffolk County Department of Health Services. The beaches announced earlier Sunday include; Fleets Cove Beach in Huntington, Centerport Yacht Club Beach and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point. Later Sunday, Gold Star Battalion Beach in Huntington and Grantland Beach in Strongs Neck were also closed to bathing due to high bacteria levels.
New York City, NYNewsday

Not your typical Long Island road map

The Twitter account for the Library of Congress’ Geography and Map Division tweeted out a gem for Long Island commuters earlier this week: an 1885 map of New York City including a detailed, close look at the suburban rail lines out to Nassau and Suffolk counties. The hi-resolution image is...
Public HealthIdaho8.com

Vaccinated and want to hug your friends? Ask first, experts say

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — As provinces begin to loosen COVID-19 restrictions and vaccination rates increase, many Canadians can’t wait to start hugging their friends and family for the first time in over a year. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control says that fully vaccinated Americans can hug...
Books & LiteratureNewsday

Reading books, body cam pay, litter

As I read the editorial "Book limits unwise" [June 27], I was reminded of books I have taught. "Inherit the Wind," for example, is a play based on the famous Scopes Trial of 1925, in which a biology teacher was prosecuted for teaching about evolution. Both the trial and the play are fundamentally about intellectual freedom, and also about what and how children are taught.
New York City, NYNewsday

Fireworks dazzle at Jones Beach as traditional Fourth celebration returns

Crowds returned Sunday night to Jones Beach to be dazzled by a 25-minute fireworks bonanza that marked a return to holiday revelry after a one-year hiatus from the pandemic. About 100,000 people flooded onto the beach and watched from the boardwalk as fireworks shot into the sky from a barge off shore to the themes of "Captain America," "Star Wars" and the Ray Charles rendition of "America the Beautiful."
Amityville, NYNewsday

Amityville horror house stills draws people to village

It's been almost 50 years since Ronald DeFeo Jr. murdered his entire family on Ocean Avenue in Amityville. The crime, the subject of a number of films beginning with "The Amityville Horror" in 1979, still draws people to the village just to see the house. Newsday's Steve Langford reports.
Politicsmommypoppins.com

Long Island

Summertime is here, and the big Fourth of July holiday weekend is almost upon us, bringing with it a stunning array of fireworks across Long Island. Whether you plan to celebrate at one of our favorite beaches or you're heading out to the ballpark, we've found plenty of sparklers worth seeing, both over the holiday weekend and on more summer evenings.
Public HealthHerald Community Newspapers

Six Questions To Ask Your Doctor About COVID-19 Vaccines

(NAPSI)—While most American adults have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a lot of people still have questions. Everyone deserves to have access to factual information to make a decision about getting vaccinated. But many people don’t know where to go to get their questions answered.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Shot To Death On Long Island In Broad Daylight

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man on Long Island. According to Nassau County Police detectives, officers responded around 2:15 p.m., Sunday, June 20, for a call of a person who had been shot in Elmont. Upon arrival, they discovered a 49-year old man with a gunshot wound...
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Can I ask someone if they got a COVID shot? Vaccine etiquette

When a west-end Ottawa children’s clothing shop re-opened to in-store shopping last Friday, its owners asked that customers provide visual proof of vaccination — “1st vaccine at least.”. The requirement for proof, however, was quickly dropped after some clients condemned the condition as a form of “segregation.”. So begins the...
HealthNewsday

A post-Fourth respite, please

Ideally, the end of this Independence Day weekend would mark the start of a vacation — from the din of firecrackers and M-80s exploding one after another in streets, yards, parks, beaches and woods. If only. For those with post-traumatic stress disorder, fireworks — whether from pyrotechnic displays or barbecues...
Nassau County, NYNewsday

Assessment reductions spike in Nassau

The share of Nassau County homeowners who won and accepted property assessment reductions nearly doubled over the past two years, according to county data obtained by Newsday. In the current tax year, for 2021-22, 50% of county property owners who challenged their assessments accepted settlements that reduced their valuations, compared with 26% in 2020-21.
EducationNewsday

LI getting $31M for pre-K expansion

Denise McGrath, principal of Just Kids Learning Center, spoke to Newsday about what additional pre-K funding for Long Island school districts will mean for her program. Credit: Danielle Silverman.