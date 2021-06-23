Got your shot? Long Islanders grapple with asking friends, strangers the question

One seemingly simple question — Have you gotten the shot? — has Long Islanders grappling with proper etiquette as they wade through the new post-pandemic normal. It’s a question that's being asked more than ever — at indoor and outdoor gatherings, pool parties and dinners — after most pandemic restrictions were lifted by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on June 15. Cuomo eased restrictions after New York State hit the 70% mark of adults having received at least one dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.