The study of differences by region and type of gambling on the degree of gambling addiction in Japan
We conducted an online national survey using the South Oaks Gambling Screen (SOGS) on 42,880 people in Japan to identify gambling addiction prevalence differences with regard to gambling type and region. This study included 14,780 individuals (valid responses) who engaged in gambling activities in the past year. There was a large difference in mean SOGS score by gambling type: public gambling and casinos score ≈ 4.0, whereas lotteries (including numbers, etc.) ≈ 1.43. SOGS scores were much higher for those who participated in more than one gambling type than for those who participated in only one type. Regional differences in SOGS scores were also confirmed, with more populous prefectures having lower and less populous having higher SOGS scores. Integrating SOGS scores with existing data concerning hobbies and recreational behaviors across regions indicated that regions characterized by lower SOGS scores were also characterized by greater activity for hobbies and recreational behaviors.www.nature.com