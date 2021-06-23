Cancel
Houghton Lake, MI

MTM On The Road: Get Out On the Water with Be Water Rentals of Houghton Lake

By Gabriella Galloway
9&10 News
 12 days ago
Summer is here which means it’s time to get out on the water and soak up the sun!

Be Water Rentals of Houghton Lake has tons of ways for you to get out on the water.

You can rent pontoon boats, paddle boards, kayaks and more!

Right now, they have some great summer deals going on.

Be Water Rentals is right inside Lyman’s On The Lake, so you can stop in there and grab everything you need to have a good time out on the lake.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a look at the rental options and how to reserve yours.

