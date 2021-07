Yung Bleu is beating up the charts with his smash hit single “Baddest” featuring Chris Brown and 2 Chainz and has been showing off his new riches on Instagram. So, it’s no wonder that fans took exception when the Memphis hybrid singer and rapper posted on Instagram that he bought his little sister a car. While many may have expected the “You’re Mines Still” platinum hitmaker to cop his sibling something high-end like a Mercedes-Benz or Porsche, he went the economical route and brought his sister a Chrysler. Yung Bleu took to IG to explain his actions and insists he wasn’t being cheap.