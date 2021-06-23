Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

CVD 103-HgR live, attenuated cholera vaccine strain viability in drinking waters from the US and Europe

By R. Paul Duffin, Michael Delbuono, Kylie Nishioka, Paul Shabram, Amish A. Patel
Nature.com
 13 days ago

CVD 103-HgR live, attenuated oral cholera vaccine strain is indicated for single dose immunization against Vibrio cholerae, the causative agent for cholera. The vaccine packets containing buffer powder and lyophilized CVD 103-HgR are reconstituted in water and consumed. Studies were performed to explore the viability of CVD 103-HgR in drinking waters from common sources. CVD 103-HgR vaccine was reconstituted in bottled and tap waters from the United States and Europe, and viability was measured via colony forming units assay. Chemical analysis of select water samples was used to identify chemicals that have a negative effect on CVD 103-HgR viability. CVD 103-HgR titers were stable in all bottled waters tested, including purified bottled water, bottled spring water, and sparkling waters. However, tap water from certain cities in the US and Europe affected viability and are not compatible with vaccine. Water chemistry revealed that these tap waters contained copper, likely leached from copper plumbing. These studies give high confidence in the stability of CVD 103-HgR reconstituted in a variety of bottled waters. Waters containing copper, including tap water, should not be used to reconstitute CVD 103-HgR strain oral vaccine due to the common use of copper plumbing.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Purified Water#Bottled Water#Drinking Water#Water Treatment#Cvd#O1#Fda#European Medicines Agency#Ema#Pxvx0200#Cfu#Eu#Us8#The European Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
EPA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Google
Related
Public Healthnews9.com

Delta Plus: As US Grapples With Delta Variant, India Raises Alarm Over A New COVID Strain Mutated From It

Doctors and epidemiologists are closely monitoring the rise of yet another coronavirus variant that has been detected in almost a dozen countries, including the U.S. Concern that the so-called Delta Plus variant — a mutation of the now-widespread Delta strain first detected in India — could be more infectious and cause more significant health problems than other variants prompted Indian officials this week to label it a "variant of concern."
ScienceEurekAlert

Edible Cholera vaccine made of powdered rice proves safe in phase 1 human trials

A new vaccine to protect against deadly cholera has been made by grinding up genetically modified grains of rice. The first human trial has shown no obvious side effects and a good immune response. Researchers based at the University of Tokyo and Chiba University have published the peer-reviewed results of the Phase 1 clinical trial of the vaccine, named MucoRice-CTB, in The Lancet Microbe.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Millions from UK could be banned from Europe over Indian vaccine

Millions of people could be banned from taking a holiday in Europe - if they have had Covid vaccines manufactured in India, according to reports. The European Medicines Agency has not yet approved batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by Covishield in India. That means that when UK travellers reach...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Cholera Vaccine Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future

The latest study released on the Global Cholera Vaccine Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Cholera Vaccine market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Public HealthNature.com

COVID-19: living guidelines help fix cracks in evidence pipeline

MAGIC Evidence Ecosystem Foundation, Oslo, Norway. World Health Organization, Geneva, Switzerland. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, Manchester, UK. Australian COVID-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce, Melbourne, Australia. Thomas Agoritsas. University of Geneva, Switzerland. You have full access to this article via your institution. Continually updated as new research findings come...
Public Healthkentlive.news

£1.50 pill for head lice cures Covid according to new US study

A hair lice pill costing just £1.50 is an effective cure for Covid, according to new research. Ivermectin - which destroys nits - also kills the coronavirus and slashed death rates dramatically in a study of thousands of patients. Users were less likely to become infected and the medication also...
Aerospace & DefenseLas Vegas Herald

Bangladesh receives COVID-19 vaccine from US

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 3 (ANI): Bangladesh received the first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine Moderna from the US on Friday through the COVAX initiative. The first consignment of 1.2 million out of 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine gifted by the US arrived in Dhaka. In a tweet, US Ambassador...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Lambda strain deadlier than Delta variant: Health Ministry

London [UK], July 7 (ANI): A new COVID-19 strain called 'Lambda' is much more dangerous than the Delta variant, said the UK Health Ministry adding that it has been detected in more than 30 countries in the past four weeks. On Monday, the Health Ministry tweeted, "The Lambda strain was...
Public HealthPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Delta variant on path to become dominant strain in the US

The U.S. is in a far better place this summer than many other countries witnessing new COVID cases. But the Delta variant of the virus — now expected to become the dominant strain in the U.S. — is posing serious dangers in areas with low vaccination rates. Its spread in many countries worldwide is triggering shutdowns and fears of more deaths. William Brangham reports.
Public HealthNature.com

Choosing Wisely for COVID-19: ten evidence-based recommendations for patients and physicians

To the Editor—The COVID-19 pandemic has produced devastating effects worldwide, with the causative coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 infecting over 170 million patients and causing more than 3.5 million deaths as of 1 June 2021. The resultant fear and anxiety among the public and treating physicians has frequently resulted in rapid changes to clinical practices and hospital triage decisions, many of which are not evidence based and are often detrimental. There have been wide variations at global and regional levels on guidance related to mask usage, testing protocols, vaccination and patient triage (both hospital admission and escalation to an intensive care unit), as well as the use of various pharmaceutical interventions in treating patients with COVID-19. Many of these deviations from evidence-based healthcare result in substantial harm, as they divert efforts and resources from outcome-based, data-driven best practices toward those that are of doubtful efficacy and are even harmful. As many countries continue to experience repeated waves of COVID-19, it is important to identify practical approaches that are evidence based and implementable in the real world to optimize the use of resources and improve outcomes. Although these are important all over the world, they are crucial in low- and middle-income countries, where resources are scarce.
HealthNature.com

Metagenomic analysis of a throat swab sample collected in China on a patient infected with Varicella Zoster Virus

Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV) is endemic worldwide, causing varicella in children and zoster upon reactivation in adults. This study concerned a metagenomic analysis of a throat swab sample collected in China, on a young patient suffering from Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and diagnosed with varicella. The complete genome sequence of a VZV strain of clade 2 has been generated. Clade 2 strains are the most prevalent in Asian countries. A comparison of 223 VZV genomes identified 77 clade specific markers, 20 of them specific to clade 2. The metagenomic analysis also identified sequences covering most of the genome of the bacteria Schaalia odontolytica also known as Actinomyces odontolyticus. VZV infection and bacterial infection in the context of SLE is further discussed. Even though the patient presented only mild symptoms, this study is a reminder that vaccination against VZV is critical to avoid severe complications like bacterial superinfection or even death in the case of immunodeficiency.
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Covid-19 is worsening antibiotic misuse in India

The Covid-19 pandemic has torn its way through India in recent months, with the country seeing over 30 million cases and more than 400,000 deaths. Alongside a shortage of vaccines and insufficient oxygen supply, another public health crisis is looming: the risk of antibiotic resistance. Research led by Washington University...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Lambda Covid variant?

A NEW coronavirus variant that experts say is "deadlier" than the Delta strain has already ripped through 30 countries. But what is the Lambda variant and where was it first discovered?. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Where has it come from?. Public Health England (PHE)...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.

Comments / 0

Community Policy