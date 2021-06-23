Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Akima Named to Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of Top Federal Contractors

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRanked #63 in analysis of unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all federal government agencies. Akima today announced that it has been recognized as one of the top 200 federal contractors according to Bloomberg Government in the tenth annual BGOV200. The ranking is based on unclassified, prime contracts from fiscal year 2020 data, awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies. With $1.1 billion in prime federal contracts, Akima ranked number 63 out of 200 in this year’s list. Click here to download a full copy of the BGOV200 report http://onb-gov.com/DJV250AfVNp.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomberg Government#Akima President Ceo#Ff E#Nana#Alaska Native Corporation#Washington Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
MyChesCo

Treasury, IRS Extend Safe Harbor for Renewable Energy Projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service thsi week issued guidance for taxpayers developing renewable energy projects to address delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In prior IRS notices, the Treasury Department and the IRS established the Continuity Safe Harbor that allows an eligible...
Washington StateTimes Union

Akima Ranked 28 on 2021 Washington Technology Top 100 List

HERNDON, Va. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Akima today announced it has been named a Top 100 federal contractor for 2021 by Washington Technology. Ranking number 28 this year, Akima moved up in the Washington Technology Top 100 listing compared to their 2020 ranking of number 39. The Top 100 list ranks the largest government contractors in the federal market based on their prime contract obligation during fiscal 2020.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Could a 4th stimulus check still be on the table in 2021? Here's the scoop

What is the chance that Americans will see a fourth stimulus payment before the end of the year? On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated the odds are somewhat unlikely, stating that President Joe Biden has already proposed "what he thinks is going to be the most effective for the short term" in getting the economy to move forward. Congress is still hammering out and negotiating the details of the next two stimulus packages.
EconomyAdvanced Television

Intelsat appoints restructuring advisors

Intelsat, currently managing its way as a Debtor in Possession of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring process, has asked its court to confirm its June 23rd appointment of a restructuring advisor. Intelsat requested the bankruptcy court’s permission on July 2nd to retain Portage Point Advisors LLC to render independent financial...
Small Businessslenterprise.com

SBA renews council to address COVID relief inequities in underserved areas

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reconvening the Council on Underserved Communities (CUC) under the authority of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). The council will address the inequality of implementation of COVID programs within underserved communities. Established in 2010, the council has been inactive since early 2020. “The...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Education Cyber Security Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Boeing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Lockheed Martin

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Education Cyber Security Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Education Cyber Security market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
EconomyStamford Advocate

Mediator Robert Heath Offers Suggestions for Disaster Claims

PENSACOLA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 03, 2021. As the nation moves into windstorm and fire season, mediator Robert Heath has tips for home and business owners to assist with post-disaster insurance claims. A Fellow of the American College of Civil Trial Mediators and the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals, Heath has...
Missouri StateStamford Advocate

Missouri considering incentives for COVID-19 vaccines

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's administration floated the idea of a statewide COVID-19 vaccination incentive program and the possibility of a “substantial grand prize” during a meeting of health officials, a newspaper reported. The Kansas City Star said it obtained notes from a June 25 Zoom...
Stamford Advocate

Julie Jason: Beginning today, you can help the investors of tomorrow

Do you have a child or grandchild who has been drawn to stock trading through the internet or an app?. While I’m a proponent of investing for all ages, I’m hardly a fan of kids entering the markets without training or supervision. If you feel the same way, you’ll want to know about a new resource, announced at the end of June by FINRA (the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which regulates brokerage firms), that I expect to be very helpful — both to you and to regulators (if you are willing to submit comments).
POTUSMSNBC

Trump Organization charges could open the indictment floodgates

We have now had a few days to try to absorb the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal indictment against the Trump Organization and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg. Here are some topline takeaways from what could be the beginning of the end for the Trump Organization. These are serious criminal charges...
Technologywnctimes.com

NSA, Partners Release Cybersecurity Advisory on Brute Force Global Cyber Campaign

NSA, Partners Release Cybersecurity Advisory on Brute Force Global Cyber Campaign. FORT MEADE, Md. – The National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) released a Cybersecurity Advisory today exposing malicious cyber activities by Russian military intelligence against U.S. and global organizations, starting from mid-2019 and likely ongoing. This advisory is being released as part of NSA's routine and continuing cybersecurity mission to warn network defenders of nation state threats.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Salon

Feds zero in on Roger Stone's "shady" condo purchase

Veteran Republican operative Roger Stone is yet again in the crosshairs of the Department of Justice, this time over after a questionable mortgage deal that is the centerpiece of an ongoing civil case which alleges he owes millions in back taxes. "The government's complaint lays out a complicated scheme. It...
TechnologyExecutiveBiz

State Governments Adopt AWS Cloud Platform for Citizen Engagement

Some state and local governments have implemented an Amazon Web Services-built contact center platform to facilitate engagement between agencies and citizens who seek government services. Amazon Connect employs artificial intelligence to support constituent interactions in Iowa, Rhode Island, Washington D.C. and King County, Washington state, according to an AWS blog...
Politics19fortyfive.com

A U.S.-China War: Is a Superpower Conflict (With Millions Dead) Unavoidable?

A panel at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis asked whether—as Professor Graham Allison’s latest book contends—China and the United States are “destined” for war. Indeed, Professor Allison numbered among the panelists who discussed the new China challenge. The short answer from the gathering: maybe. Commentators have held forth on...
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Justice Department is probing Lordstown Motors

The Justice Department is probing embattled electric-truck startup Lordstown Motors Corp., according to people familiar with the matter. The inquiry into Lordstown Motors is being handled by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan and is in early stages, the people said. The Securities and Exchange Commission is also looking at the company, Lordstown Motors has previously said.