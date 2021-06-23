Akima Named to Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of Top Federal Contractors

Do you have a child or grandchild who has been drawn to stock trading through the internet or an app?. While I’m a proponent of investing for all ages, I’m hardly a fan of kids entering the markets without training or supervision. If you feel the same way, you’ll want to know about a new resource, announced at the end of June by FINRA (the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which regulates brokerage firms), that I expect to be very helpful — both to you and to regulators (if you are willing to submit comments).