Akima Named to Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of Top Federal Contractors

By PRWeb
Register Citizen
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRanked #63 in analysis of unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all federal government agencies. Akima today announced that it has been recognized as one of the top 200 federal contractors according to Bloomberg Government in the tenth annual BGOV200. The ranking is based on unclassified, prime contracts from fiscal year 2020 data, awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies. With $1.1 billion in prime federal contracts, Akima ranked number 63 out of 200 in this year’s list. Click here to download a full copy of the BGOV200 report http://onb-gov.com/DJV250AfVNp.

