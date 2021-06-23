Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Effective: 2021-06-23 14:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-25 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Higher than normal tides will create the potential for minor tidal overflow and beach erosion. Elevated surf of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous rip currents will also impact south- facing beaches. * WHERE...Beaches of Ventura County and Los Angeles County. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also expected. No significant damage is expected. Dangerous, strong rip currents are also expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide between 7.0 and 7.5 feet (Mean Low Level Water) will occur 630 PM to 1030 PM this evening and 730 PM to 1130PM Thursday evening.

alerts.weather.gov
