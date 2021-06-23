Designing for Double-Height Walls

The now-owners were looking for a bright house, in which as soon as you entered you could enjoy the feeling of being on vacation. That is why the designers wanted to play with curves and lighting integrated into those partitions that remind of the housing projects that are carried out in Formentera; hence that more elegant touch. When they bought it, it was very dark and not very wide; It was necessary to optimize the entry of natural light, for this reason, the spaces were made independent with resources that did not obstruct the path of light from any point of the house; thus the kitchen, dining room, hall, and living room visually share the same space, although they are perfectly separated thanks to the differentiation of the ceilings, among other things.