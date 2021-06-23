Cancel
Interior Design

Designing for Double-Height Walls

By Jennifer Tzeses
mansionglobal.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we look at making the most of double-height walls. A vast wall space is the ultimate blank canvas to get creative. “It allows you to play...

www.mansionglobal.com
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Embracing Small Living Spaces

Truth be told, I am not originally from here. Like so many, I fell in love with the temperate climate, active lifestyle, and relatively easy way of living and never left. It’s been more than 20 years since I moved to Santa Barbara, and my love affair is still strong — with one exception: the price of real estate. Or, to be exact, the size of home which I can afford.
Home & Gardenlushome.com

One Wall Kitchen Designs, 50 Versatile and Modern Ideas for Large and Small Spaces

Here are beautiful one-wall kitchens organizing cabinets and kitchen appliances along a single wall. Check out the Lushome collection if you like this simplified and space-saving layout, perfect for small apartments and homes. One-wall kitchens feature a simple, linear form that takes up less floor space than other kitchen design styles while creating a less cluttered, contemporary, and beautiful look.
Home & Gardenvirginialiving.com

Wonder Walls

Custom wallcoverings and curated goods from Curio. CURIO BY FIFTH AND MAIN is a new online store based in Fairfax City that sells luxury peel-and-stick wallpaper and mindfully curated handmade, small-batch products. The shop was born after luxury goods publicist Heather Shaw Menis and her husband started making their own wallpaper and found it to be more user-friendly and aesthetically pleasing than others they had tried. “F&M Wall Coverings offers chic patterns and custom designs printed on richly textured peel-and-stick paper that goes on easily and does not damage walls when removed,” says Menis. “They are printed with no HAPs latex ink, so are safe for nurseries, hospitals, asthma sufferers, etc.” Menis has also partnered with interior designer Jill Switzer to offer consultations and room mock-ups by the hour.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Elegant Home Atmosphere In A Madrid Country House

The now-owners were looking for a bright house, in which as soon as you entered you could enjoy the feeling of being on vacation. That is why the designers wanted to play with curves and lighting integrated into those partitions that remind of the housing projects that are carried out in Formentera; hence that more elegant touch. When they bought it, it was very dark and not very wide; It was necessary to optimize the entry of natural light, for this reason, the spaces were made independent with resources that did not obstruct the path of light from any point of the house; thus the kitchen, dining room, hall, and living room visually share the same space, although they are perfectly separated thanks to the differentiation of the ceilings, among other things.
Interior DesignWest Hawaii Today

Design Recipes: How to create a dazzling monochromatic color scheme

Does color have to be bright and bold? Can neutral interiors make an impact? The answer is yes. The secret? Monochromatic color schemes. Monochromatic color schemes can be luxurious and elegant while they also serve as the perfect foundation for pops of color and metallic accents, as well as a strong sense of contrast.
Posted by
rofiqnas

Wall Decoration Ideas for Japandi Interior Design

Japandi interior design is one of the concepts that you can create in your home. By using this interior design, you can create a warm and comfortable home interior look in a beautiful concept. This interior design is a combination of Japanese and Scandinavian designs. You can apply this interior design to all interior rooms in your home according to your needs.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

The Dream Home Design – Open Kitchen And Living Room

The distribution of this exclusive 121 m 2 penthouse prioritizes the space for the day areas over the rest areas. We are fans of open layouts are divided into two groups, those who prefer a smaller open area and larger bedrooms, and vice versa, those who prefer small bedrooms and a larger common area.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How To Mix Colors And Materials Without Overdoing It

Sometimes the craving for intense color or a bold pattern takes over and literally becomes an obsession. But it is with great apprehension that we dare to take the plunge, for fear of getting bored or making a mistake. An interior that is both daring and elegant. In this spacious...
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Design Directory 2021: inspiring living room furniture

From asymmetric sofas that pair up perfectly to create a cosy seating nook to a compelling cabinet that turns storage convention on its head, not to mention luscious lighting, ample armchairs, sculptural shelving and more. The Wallpaper* edit of deeply desirable living room furniture kicks off the 2021 Design Directory – our annual pick of inspiring new furniture for every room of the house. Make yourself at home…
Interior Designhomedit.com

Black Staircase Iterations And Their Magnificent Designs

Staircases have a very interesting duality associated with them. On one hand, they have a well-defined functionality, being meant to connect spaces positioned on different height levels. On the other hand they’ve developed a strong aesthetic and we have many different types of staircases and lots of different styles that they can be associated with. Staircases have become statement pieces thanks to their sculptural and architectural nature. Today we’re going to be checking out black stairs specifically and seeing all the interesting ways in which they stand out.
Interior DesignHouzz

Houzz Tour: A New Build With Classic Cottage Style

Interior designer Judith Balis wanted to create a new home that felt like it had history. “We wanted this home to feel like a cottage,” she says of the Boise, Idaho, house she designed and built in collaboration with the builders at Tradewinds General Contracting. Using soft arches for openings and niches, choosing earthy and handmade elements and balancing off-whites with dark tones and wood created a pleasingly homey feel in the new house. She gave it an updated look by minimizing moldings, designing simple fireplaces and using floating vanities and shelving. Here’s a look at how she created a balanced mix.
Bethesda, MDThis Old House

Before and After Kitchen: A Kitchen Makeover That Lets the Light In

This article appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of This Old House Magazine. Click here to learn how to subscribe. Flexibility is fundamental to open-plan success, which can mean rethinking how you’ve used certain rooms for decades. Christy MacCormack discovered that in the process of renovating the kitchen of the 1970 Federal-style house in Bethesda, MD, she grew up in. “We wanted a welcoming space for everyone to enjoy,” Christy says—and she means everyone, since members of three generations have been sharing the home, including her and her husband, Mike. “The cramped, dark kitchen from the 1980s really needed an overhaul to function and flow efficiently.”
Posted by
Daily Mail

Inside wall-to-wall Versace waterfront mansion with chandeliers, Romanesque pillars and textured ceilings inspired by the famous Italian fashion designer

A spectacular waterfront mansion inspired by luxury Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace has hit the market. The four-bedroom residence on an exclusive cul-de-sac in Sandringham, in Sydney's South, was last sold for $7.8 million in 2015 but its new price is not listed. The extravagant home boasts chandeliers, Romanesque pillars,...
Advocacythebuzzmagazines.com

Such great heights

Supporters of The Women’s Home went to great heights to support the nonprofit – they rappelled off the edge of a 26-story building. The participants each raised $1,000 or more for the opportunity to rappel down the DoubleTree Galleria with friends and family cheering them on from the ground. Participants enjoyed breakfast from VooDoo Doughnut and tunes from DJ Crazy V. Nearly $60,000 was raised from the inaugural “Over the Edge” event. Pictured is Julie Comiskey, all smiles on the side of the building.
Interior Designmessengerpaper.com

Home & Garden

(BPT) - There's no need to go out and buy all new furniture and décor or undertake a major renovation to give your current interior a fresh look and feel - small tweaks can make just as big of an impact. Spruce up interior spaces with these five simple do-it-yourself...
