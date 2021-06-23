Cancel
Lowndes County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 20:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 22:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * Until late Saturday evening. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Airbase Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farm land is flooded.

alerts.weather.gov
Aberdeen, MS
Lowndes County, MS
Monroe County, MS
