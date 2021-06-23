Southern Spain’s Sotogrande Offers Retirees a Sunkissed Mediterranean Lifestyle
The 1960s development has evolved into a magnet for well-heeled international empty nesters, from the U.K. to Russia. Many European retirees look to Spain as a retirement destination because of its sunny climate, excellent beaches, and laid-back Mediterranean lifestyle. One of their top destinations is the upmarket residential Andalusian resort of Sotogrande, on Spain’s perennially popular Costa del Sol.www.mansionglobal.com