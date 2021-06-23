Loki Episode 3 Finally Gave Us Confirmation of Loki’s Bisexuality
***LOUD RINGING ALARM YOU CAN’T TURN OFF Major spoilers for episode 3 of Loki***. When I tell you I kicked my feet into the air with delight and gasped out loud during episode 3 of Loki, that’s not hyperbole. “Lamentis” is a gorgeous episode for many reasons—the script, acting, character growth, action, direction, and cinematography are all on point. What’s currently setting the Internet on fire, however, is a scene that confirms Loki’s queerness in the MCU.www.themarysue.com