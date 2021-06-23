Cancel
‘A Dog Can Be Trained To Be Anti-Black’

themarshallproject.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new film highlights historical use of canines against Black people. “Mauled,” a new short film, examines how dogs have been used to terrorize and control Black people and communities of color for centuries. The documentary was produced by Reckon, which is part of Advance and Alabama Media Group. The film is based on reporting from a year-long investigation by AL.com, The Marshall Project, USA Today, IndyStar and the Invisible Institute. The collaboration won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting. WARNING: The film contains strong language and graphic footage of police dogs biting people.

www.themarshallproject.org
