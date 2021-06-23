Dawg Sports Wants To Know: Your Favorite Smart ‘Dawg

JaCorey Thomas, rated a 4-star athlete by 247Sports, committed to UGA Friday afternoon. Thomas chose Georgia over Florida, Florida State, and Miami to name a few. "Owns a rather promising frame with some additional length in the arms. Body should only continue to mature over the next few years. A hard-nosed football player that has made an impact in all three phases of the game on Friday nights. Accounted for over 500 yards of total offense and nine touchdowns as a junior playing in the Sunshine State’s highest classification. Viewed by most college recruiters, however, as an in-the-box type of safety that can cover the slot while also providing run support. Always seems to be flying towards the ball and has described himself in the past as a defender that likes – and wants – to hit people. Has experience as a blitzer and is able quickly sift through traffic in order to meet a ball carrier in the hole. Plays faster in pads than his testing numbers would suggest. Backpedal and initial read steps need some work, but doesn’t struggle to change directions and mirror routes. Will likely need some time to fill out and master his craft, but should eventually bring a physical presence to a Power 5 defense. Could settle in at safety or grow into a linebacker down the road. Likely to be a coach’s favorite given attitude and mindset." Source: Four-star DB JaCorey Thomas commits to Georgia.