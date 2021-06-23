Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Dawg Sports Wants To Know: Your Favorite Smart ‘Dawg

By macondawg
dawgsports.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Larry Munson says every fall Saturday in Athens “Heroes have graced the field before you, men with hearts, bodies, and minds of which the entire Bulldog Nation can be justifiably proud.”. And as we head into the sixth season of the Kirby Smart era in Athens it seems like...

www.dawgsports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eternity#Stock#Sanford Stadium#American Football#Dawg Sports Wants#Bulldog Nation#The Kirby Smart Era#Specs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Baseballtigernet.com

Re: Gamecock fan dishing facts out to the Dawgs

Really now? Seems you aren’t totally familiar with jackcrack fatty. He’s just another mouth breathing coot SEC homer. Re: Was that a 2 liter bottle of coke zero he was drinking?***. Re: Was that a 2 liter bottle of coke zero he was drinking?***. The coots only use one excuse,...
Family Relationshipsdawgnation.com

Let’s be thankful for dads who raised us as Dawgs fans!

As I noted a few months ago, Dawgs fandom tends to be a family thing, handed down from generation to generation, and a lot of us owe our initial UGA exposure to our fathers. Last year, for Father’s Day, I paid tribute to my own father, William D. King, a lifelong Dawg, and wrote about how he nurtured a love of the Bulldogs in me and my brothers, Jon and Tim.
NFLuwdawgpound.com

Tuesday Dots: New Dawgs on Campus

If you have ESPN+, former SB Nation math genius and creator of S&P+ metrics, Bill Connelly, has a preview of the Pac-12 North. New commissioner George Kliavkoff met with Pac-12 ADs last week, and they talked to Jon Wilner about what they discussed. A friendly neighborhood Canadian has his 2022...
Footballchatsports.com

Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Host Their Annual Rising Stars and Dirt Dawgs Camp

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Huskies are not only hosting a large contingent of official visits, which we discussed last week, but they also hosted their annual rising stars and dirt dawg camp (for skill players and offensive and defensive lineman). Here is a look at some of the prospects who were on campus for the camps:
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Georgia football: 5 Reasons the Dawgs Can Beat the Gators in 2021

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (4) celebrates with teammates and fans after defeating the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports. Georgia football fans are ready for the season, and more importantly, ready to silence disillusioned Gator fans. Now that it’s officially summer, preseason...
College Sportsdawgsports.com

Dawg Sports Live Talks UGA Offense With Brent Rollins

Brent Rollins of UGASports.com and Pro Football Focus stopped by the show to talk about the Georgia Bulldog offense, and I think you’ll find a lot of his insights both intriguing and a little exciting. Georgia’s offense under Todd Monken is clearly moving toward a more wide open identity. But...
NFLchatsports.com

Daily Dawg Tags: Baker Mayfield extension talks not started yet

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) works a huddle during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. [Jeff Lange / Akron Beacon Journal] Browns 6. The Daily Dawg Tags bring you all the Cleveland Browns news you need including a story...
College Sportsbulldawgillustrated.com

Daily Dawg Thread – June 26,2021

JaCorey Thomas, rated a 4-star athlete by 247Sports, committed to UGA Friday afternoon. Thomas chose Georgia over Florida, Florida State, and Miami to name a few. "Owns a rather promising frame with some additional length in the arms. Body should only continue to mature over the next few years. A hard-nosed football player that has made an impact in all three phases of the game on Friday nights. Accounted for over 500 yards of total offense and nine touchdowns as a junior playing in the Sunshine State’s highest classification. Viewed by most college recruiters, however, as an in-the-box type of safety that can cover the slot while also providing run support. Always seems to be flying towards the ball and has described himself in the past as a defender that likes – and wants – to hit people. Has experience as a blitzer and is able quickly sift through traffic in order to meet a ball carrier in the hole. Plays faster in pads than his testing numbers would suggest. Backpedal and initial read steps need some work, but doesn’t struggle to change directions and mirror routes. Will likely need some time to fill out and master his craft, but should eventually bring a physical presence to a Power 5 defense. Could settle in at safety or grow into a linebacker down the road. Likely to be a coach’s favorite given attitude and mindset." Source: Four-star DB JaCorey Thomas commits to Georgia.
NFLchatsports.com

Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (6/21/21)

“Alex Van Pelt ‘definitely’ notices a level of confidence from Baker Mayfield” (PFT) - “Mayfield consistently improved throughout the 2020 season, fulfilling his potential as a franchise quarterback while flourishing under first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski.”. “Clowney Having Fun With Browns, Forming Bond With Garrett” (AP) - “Fun seemed to...
Mississippi StatePicayune Item

Diamond Dawg Trio to Play for USA Baseball

OMAHA, Nebr. – Once the dust settles at the College World Series, Mississippi State baseball will send three Diamond Dawgs to play with the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team this summer. In July, Jackson Fristoe, Landon Sims and Logan Tanner will compete among the nation’s best collegiate talent in an...
Internetdawgpost.com

Current Bulldogs Get "Delp Is A Dawg" Message Going on Social Media

As Dawg Post has reported for about 9 months now, four-star TE Oscar Delp‍ is a MAJOR Bulldog target in the 2022 class. Actually, he’s the ONLY TE target for Georgia in the 2022 class. The big 6-foot-4 220-pounder from West Forsyth (GA) earned an offer from the Bulldogs on...
NFLScarlet Nation

Column: The marvel of Mark Richt

Knowshon Moreno leapt from the two-yard line. He extended as far forward as his 5’10 frame allowed. In a sport filled with emotional peaks and valleys, Moreno, in that moment, represented the crest of the era charged by his head coach. The line judge stretched his arms vertically to the...
NFLopelikaobserver.com

Dawgs in Training

Hosted by Opelika Parks & Rec, the Back to the Dawghouse football camp returned to Bulldog Stadium at Opelika High School this year. The free, June 26 camp was open to 4th to 7th graders in the greater Lee County area, with current and former NFL and college football players attending. Participants received a free t-shirt, lunch, an autograph session with the players and plenty of football instruction and fun.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Elite DL Dani Dennis-Sutton sets decision date

Elite defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton will announce his college decision on July 22, the Owings Mills (Md.) McDonough School announced on Friday. The Top100 prospect is coming off a recent official visit to Alabama. “It was nice, man,” Dennis-Sutton told BamaOnLine last month. “I got to check everything out. It...
Sportstigernet.com

Re: An amazing fact is that the Dawg Walker, and the Chicken

My sister (3 yrs older) and I were watching/playing on the Hill, Dad was with friends in the stands. When the hail started we scrambled to find cover behind the visitor’s side, but the area was full of folks and protection could not be found. Several men, seeing our plight,...
Connecticut Statechatsports.com

‘Dawgs On Tour: Cross-Country Charity in Connecticut

Let’s first take a look at the US Open results for our beloved Bulldogs. Brendon Todd missed the cut with scores of 78-71. Two double bogeys in his opening round was the difference. Spencer Ralston didn’t make the cut, but scores of 75-73 in his first major and on a...
NFLchatsports.com

Daily Dawg Tags: Cleveland Browns offered Sheldon Richardson higher contract

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 23: Sheldon Richardson #93 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) The Daily Dawg Tags bring you all the Cleveland Browns news you need...
Notre Dame, INonefootdown.com

This Guy Plays Notre Dame Football: #16 Deion Colzie, Wide Receiver

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a roster full of players, and we want to talk about them all. One Foot Down’s player profile series will, once again, take a look at every single one of them, and hopefully we all learn a little bit more about these guys, and Notre Dame’s chances for the upcoming 2021 season.