Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Inflation fears grow as UK factory prices surge

BBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCost pressures on UK firms have gone up at a record level, suggesting that the current surge in consumer prices may be more than just a blip. A closely watched survey, produced by IHS Markit/CIPS, showed input costs rose at the fastest rate for 13 years. And inflation of prices...

www.bbc.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cecilia Rouse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Consumer Prices#Uk Economy#Ihs Markit Cips#The Bank Of England#Monetary Policy Committee#Mpc#Bank#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
Related
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Saudi job creation accelerates to 19-month high as inflation eases

Jul. 5—RIYADH — Saudi job creation jumped to a 19-month high in June as business activity was bolstered by a sharp rise in new orders, IHS Markit said. Its purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey revealed that while input prices rose again over the month, some signs emerged that inflation may have peaked.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australia's labour market stays strong in face of COVID lockdowns

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian job advertisements extended their record-breaking run in June as demand for labour remained strong despite a round of coronavirus lockdowns across the country, a sign any drag on the economy will likely be fleeting. Other data out on Monday showed retail sales topped forecasts in May with...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Saudi non-oil sector employment rises amid steady growth - PMI

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector continued to expand in June at a fast rate and job creation rose to a 19-month high, a survey showed, as the largest Arab economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis. The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index...
Business104.1 WIKY

Business is soaring for UK services firms, and so are prices – PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – The post-lockdown bounce-back for British services firms eased only slightly in June but price pressures jumped by the most on record, adding to signs of a further rise in inflation ahead, a survey showed on Monday. The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index for the sector edged down...
Economytucsonpost.com

Covid-hit service sector sees sharper declines in sales

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Indian services firms endured further losses of new business as the emergence of pandemic and reintroduction of containment measures restricted demand in June, according to the latest IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Monday. New work intakes and output contracted at...
BusinessBusiness Insider

European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area and the UK are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.30 am ET, Sweden's services PMI data is due for June. At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee is slated...
Business Insider

India's Service Sector Contracts Sharply In June

(RTTNews) - India's service sector contracted sharply in June as the emergence of the pandemic and the reintroduction of containment measures restricted demand, survey data from IHS Markit revealed on Monday. The services Purchasing Managers' Index fell unexpectedly to 41.2 in June from 46.4 in May. Economists had forecast the...
StocksPosted by
The Independent

FTSE 100 ends flat as crude prices rise, Sensex opens 200 points higher

London’s FTSE 100 ended last week’s session flat, weighed down by energy and banking stocks as rise in crude prices and concerns over the Delta variant of Covid-19 continued to worry investors. However, the losses were capped by gains in mining and homebuilding stocks. The blue-chip index ended just 1.8 points down at 7123, after gaining as much as 0.52 per cent in intra-day trading. The domestically focused mid-cap index added 0.6 per cent. Banking stocks were the biggest draggers of the index, with Standard Chartered bank 2.4 per cent, Natwest 2.2 per cent, Barclays and Lloyds banking 1.7 per...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India's June services activity shrinks at fastest rate in 11-months

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Activity in India’s dominant services sector contracted sharply in June as tighter restrictions to contain a resurgence of coronavirus cases hammered demand and forced firms to shed jobs at a rapid clip, a private survey showed on Monday. Asia’s third largest economy, which has already recorded more...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Eurozone Private Sector Growth At 15-Year High

(RTTNews) - The euro area private sector grew at the fastest pace in 15 years in June driven by the improvement across manufacturing and services sectors amid the easing of the COVID-19 containment measures, final data from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The composite output index rose to 59.5 in...
BusinessThe Independent

Inflation and pent-up demand cools services sector recovery

The UK’s all-important services industry continued its rapid recovery, although the speed of growth cooled from highs set in May, according to new data. The closely-followed IHS Markit CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) recorded a reading of 62.4 for June – down from 62.9 for May, but still representing some of the fastest growth in output for 24 years.
BusinessForexTV.com

Australia Service Sector Growth Moderates In June

Australia’s service sector growth moderated in June as the lockdown in the state of Victoria was extended into June, survey results published by IHS Markit revealed on Monday. The services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 56.8 in June from 58.0 in May. Nonetheless, the latest increase extended the current sequence...
WorldBBC

Brexit: Exporting my fish to China is easier than to France

A Scottish fisherman says it's "cheaper and quicker" to export his shellfish to Asia than it is to France under post-Brexit rules. Because the UK is out of the single market, British fish exports to Europe are now subject to new customs and veterinary checks. Jamie McMillan says this means...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. consumer confidence up; concerns about housing prices, inflation

U.S. consumer confidence in June was at its highest level since more than one year ago, as higher inflation concerns were offset by growing labor market optimism and a reopening economy. The Conference Board's survey on Tuesday highlighted a steady demand for manufactured goods, such as motor vehicles and household...
BusinessDailyFx

British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast

The Bank of England expects the UK economy to grow by 7.25% this year. UK inflation is likely to exceed 3% for a temporary period. The UK economy looks to be in rude health with economic growth picking up sharply over the last quarter. According to the latest Bank of England (BoE) report, the recovery in economic activity is ‘most pronounced’ in the consumer-facing services sector after Covid restrictions were loosened in April, with output in some sectors ‘around pre-Covid levels’. The BoE expects the UK economy to grow by 7.25% this year, supported by the successful vaccination program and continued unwinding of lockdown measures, while the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is more bullish and expects UK GDP to grow by 8.2% this year and 6.1% next year.
POTUSBBC

US companies hit by 'colossal' cyber-attack

About 200 US businesses have been hit by a "colossal" ransomware attack, according to a cyber-security firm. Huntress Labs said the hack targeted Florida-based IT company Kaseya before spreading through corporate networks that use its software. Kaseya said in a statement on its own website that it was investigating a...
BusinessForexTV.com

Eurozone Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In May

Eurozone producer prices increased at a faster pace in May driven by a surge in energy cost, data from Eurostat showed on Friday. Industrial producer prices were up 9.6 percent year-on-year, following a 7.6 percent rise in April. Economists had forecast an annual increase of 9.5 percent. Excluding energy, producer...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Canadian manufacturing growth hits 4-month low amid material shortages

TORONTO, July 2 (Reuters) - Canadian factory activity grew at the slowest pace in four months in June as material shortages persisted and inflation pressures rose, but the rate of expansion remained vigorous, data showed on Friday. The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) dipped to a seasonally...