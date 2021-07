Virtually every firm owner has experienced the challenging financial and non-financial impacts of staff turnover. The estimated financial cost, depending on the source, can range anywhere from one to three times a departing team member’s compensation. However, this is not the most detrimental cost though. Even worse is the psychological impact of frequent turnover and how it causes the existing team members to lose confidence in their leader(s), increases the difficulty to recruit good new talent (due to perceived impaired culture and employee-unfriendly reputation) and can lead to an overall downward spiral of morale.