Colleges

New Jersey Moves Forward With Plan To Fund Four Years Of Free College

By Michael T. Nietzel
Forbes
Forbes
 12 days ago
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced a budget proposal on Tuesday that would provide New Jersey students four years of free college at the state’s public institutions. That component is just one of the college affordability provisions included in an overall spending plan agreed to by Governor Murphy, Senate President Stephen Sweeney, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin for the state’s fiscal year 2022 budget.

Forbes

Forbes

