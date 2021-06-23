CORRECTED-Clear Secure aims for $4.34 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

(Corrects to say valuation of about $4.34 billion, not $2.2 billion in in headline, paragraph 1)

June 23 (Reuters) - Clear Secure Inc, a New York-based firm that uses biometric technology to validate identity, is looking to raise as much as $396 million through a U.S. initial public offering, targeting a valuation of about $4.34 billion, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)