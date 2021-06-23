15 Minutes: Naomi Dix and Stormie Daie, Members of the Durham Drag Community
What’s it like being people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and drag queens?. N: People automatically may not take what you do as serious, professional, or quality. Drag is very centered around white queens. We look at things like RuPaul’s Drag Race and see a lot of white queens that gain momentum and popularity. It’s also based on white privilege and having designers who would rather work with white queens because they don’t understand our body types, our hair textures, our melanated skin. So, makeup can be hard for a Black queen, sometimes.indyweek.com