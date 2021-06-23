Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

15 Minutes: Naomi Dix and Stormie Daie, Members of the Durham Drag Community

By Ellie Heffernan
Posted by 
indyweeknc
indyweeknc
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What’s it like being people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and drag queens?. N: People automatically may not take what you do as serious, professional, or quality. Drag is very centered around white queens. We look at things like RuPaul’s Drag Race and see a lot of white queens that gain momentum and popularity. It’s also based on white privilege and having designers who would rather work with white queens because they don’t understand our body types, our hair textures, our melanated skin. So, makeup can be hard for a Black queen, sometimes.

indyweek.com
Community Policy
indyweeknc

indyweeknc

NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
809K+
Views
ABOUT

News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hill

 https://indyweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Durham, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Durham, NC
Society
City
Stonewall, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Black People#Drag Race#Gentrification#The Durham Drag Community#Lgbtq Community#Pride#Black Brown#Juneteenth#Motorco#Indy Press Club#Triangle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Raleigh, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

15 Minutes: Victoria Scott-Miller

Founder and owner of Raleigh's Liberation Station Bookstore. Why did you create the Liberation Station Bookstore?. In 2019, my family was going through a massive transition. We were falling on difficult times financially, but our children were still dreaming. Our oldest son, Langston, was like, “Mom, I really want to start writing books, and I want to be able to sell the books.” We went to Barnes & Noble, and it was difficult finding the type of books that he wanted to write and books that represented our children. My husband and I sat down and asked, “What’s in our account,” and we didn’t really have a lot.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

An Attacker Killed a Cyclist on a Raleigh Greenway Last Summer. A Year On, No One Has Been Charged.

Nearly a year has passed since an unknown assailant ambushed and fatally attacked a 57-year-old biker along the Raleigh greenway. Now, two months from the first anniversary of the brazen attack on Chauncey Weinkoop Depew, Jr., investigators hope that bringing the case back to the public spotlight will jog someone’s memory and lead to an arrest. So far, no one has been charged.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Backtalk: Huh?

Last week, writer Leigh Tauss wrote about Kevin Coppage, a former division chief with the Raleigh Fire Department who filed a discrimination lawsuit against the city for denying him promotions over the course of his career based on his race. After the complaint was filed, Coppage was harassed with anonymous text messages, presumably from his RFD colleagues, that accused him of harassing his co-workers. Well, readers wrote to us, too—some slightly incoherently—to tell us that we don’t have all the sides of the story.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Three Things to Do in the Triangle Saturday

Lucky for you, there are several Triangle events happening that promise to bring the heat, whether that's learning Cajun-style cooking or seeing some sizzling drag performances. All you have to do is find the courage to leave the couch (you can do it!). North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh (3...
Durham, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Backtalk: Thanks Cal

Last week, we wrote about Sen. Thom Tillis co-sponsoring legislation that would prohibit federal funds from being used to teach about systemic racism and The 1619 Project in elementary and secondary schools across the country. As often happens when our junior senator makes news for doing something inane, our readers had thoughts.
Durham, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Rhythm and Blues Songstress Ahji Love Delivers a Fresh, Commanding Performance at Hayti Heritage Center

It doesn’t matter if there are a mere 12 people, 120, or even 12,000 in attendance: A true performing artist gives it their all. That was the case last Wednesday, June16, when rhythm and blues songstress Ahji Love performed an hour-long set of original songs and covers on the stage of the Hayti Heritage Center. There were 12 people in the audience of the historic sanctuary, and two of them, Fayetteville natives Damar Young and Jamal Sutton had arrived to sing along with Love.
Durham, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Sam Fuller-Smith’s “Piedmont Pastures” Is Full of Lush Country-Folk Touches and Esoteric Yearning

The ultimate track on Durham musician Sam Fuller-Smith’s Piedmont Pastimes, “In the Shadow Of the Cardinal’s Wing,” arrives at a kind of album thesis: amid the chime of electric and acoustic guitars, one lagging behind the other like two sets of distant church bells, Fuller-Smith sings, “I was born here but I’m not really from here / Not a native nor a stranger.”
Orange County, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Things to Do this Sunday in the Triangle

It's the second-longest day of the year! The planets are aligning (that's how this works, right?) so get your tush off the couch and make the most of the extra daylight this Sunday. Why not try embracing your spiritual side, jamming out to bluegrass, or staring at some lasers—whatever makes you feel alive.
Durham, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Sunday Reading: What We Really Lose When Highways Destroy Historic Neighborhoods

This weekend, for Juneteenth, the celebrations and commemoration of the end of slavery at the Hayti Heritage Center came with a deeper purpose: they served to usher in a new era for the Hayti district, the culturally rich neighborhood along Fayetteville Street that’s one of the Durham’s most historic. Hayti, the hope is–through economic development and investment in the neighborhood's historically Black community–will be reborn.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Pride Events Around the Triangle

Vaccination numbers are growing, businesses are reopening, and this year, Pride is back! If you’re looking for ways to celebrate these last two weeks of Pride month, here are some fun events around the Triangle to look forward to. June 19, 4 to 7 p.m. This Saturday, Black and queer...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Juneteenth Events Around the Triangle

We have a new paper out on stands today and it highlights the many ways Triangle residents are recognizing and celebrating Juneteenth, America's oldest holiday that commemorates the end of slavery. And since many Juneteenth events kick off today, we thought we'd highlight a few here. Several of our local...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
indyweeknc

Daddy, At Ease

Sons want fathers who are heroes. My daddy came home for good in 1968, when he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. My daddy retired as a staff sergeant after spending as much time fighting America's wars as Nelson Mandela spent in South African’s prisons. Pops was always the...