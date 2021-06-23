Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Our View: Policing: Make push for body cams, traffic stops

Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvSHk_0acoSFwK00

We’re glad to see bipartisan progress on various police reform proposals at the Legislature, and the long-overdue decision to supply the State Patrol with body cameras.

Now is the time to strike, as the compromising spirit is hot. And more, the House minority Republicans have agreed to stop their delaying tactics as if they’d talked to the Lady of Fatima to get “peace and comfort through times of uncertainty.”

Now it’s time to move forward on other police reform proposals, the most important being outlawing traffic stops for minor instances like a broken tail light or objects hanging from windshields. That was part of the reason Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter stopped Daunte Wright. That stop turned tragic when Potter shot and killed Wright thinking she was tazing him.

County attorneys and local law enforcement already have the power to change the rules on those traffic stops, and if the Legislature won’t or can’t do it, local units of government should. But a statewide mandate would make the policy uniform and build trust with all those who feel they are targeted by police.

In fact, some in the law enforcement community favor reducing the number of minor instances that call for traffic stops. Wright was going to be taken into custody for not appearing in a minor court case, a police action that would have required officers’ time to process. And unfortunately, Wright had not received the message or letter of when he was to appear. So a minor mistake became a major tragedy.

Police officers have much better things to spend their time on than minor traffic stops.

Other police reform efforts like removing limits on officer liability are more complicated and may need more time to work their ways through various committees with expertise.

It’s worth continuing those discussions in a non-budget year where the public can weigh in and show their legislators that they overwhelming support some of the measures.

Police reform will be one of the major accomplishments of the Legislature. Let’s hope well-meaning people can bring this across the finish line.

Community Policy
The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1K+
Followers
287
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Police Action#Police Reform#Brooklyn#The State Patrol#House#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Portland, OR850wftl.com

Portland Police bureau changes policy on traffic stops to address racial disparities

(PORTLAND, Ore.) — The Portland Police Bureau has changed its policy on traffic stops to address racial disparity and public safety, officials announced. Officers have been directed to no longer engage in traffic stops for low-level violations and to instead focus on poor drivers — those who speed and drive under the influence, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a press conference Monday.
Posted by
Paterson Times

Police seize stolen Glock handgun in Paterson traffic stop

A man was arrested and a stolen Glock handgun was recovered in a traffic stop early Sunday morning, according to public safety director Jerry Speziale. Octavius Bolds, 35, of Paterson, has been charged with weapons offenses, eluding, receiving stolen property, and numerous motor vehicle summonses. Bolds was allegedly driving recklessly...
Portland, ORDerrick

Portland police halt minor traffic stops, citing disparity

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon's largest city are being advised to no longer pursue low-level traffic infractions — including expired plates and broken headlights — unless related to an immediate safety threat, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Tuesday. In addition, if police do stop a driver they must...
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

Police: DEA traffic stop operation was about more than marijuana

A DEA-funded traffic stop operation that received public criticism in March was not specifically meant to target cannabis, police told the Casper City Council on Tuesday. In February, the council voted to accept a $35,000 grant from the Drug Enforcement Administration to carry out a “focused-effort interdiction” intended to crack down on drugs in areas the agency identifies as hot spots for trafficking.
Minnesota StateDuluth News Tribune

Police groups sue over Minnesota deadly force law

ST. PAUL -- A coalition of Minnesota law enforcement groups sued Friday, July 2, over a recently enacted law that changed the standard for justified use of deadly force by police. Their lawsuit challenges a 2020 law on the grounds it would violate an officer’s constitutional right against self incrimination....
Portland, ORkptv.com

Portland police shifting focus when it comes to traffic stops

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police officers will be shifting their focus when it comes to traffic stops in an effort to increase equity and cut down on racial disparities. Mayor Ted Wheeler, who serves as Police Commissioner, announced Tuesday that officers will be instructed to focus specifically on immediate threats to safety when deciding to make a traffic stop. The Police Bureau will also be changing its policy related to searches. In announcing the changes, Mayor Wheeler acknowledged the city's history of problems when it comes to policing its black community.
Waterloo, ILrepublictimes.net

WPD getting body cams

The Waterloo City Council on Monday night approved body cameras and new in-car cameras for the Waterloo Police Department. Aldermen approved an agreement with AXON for the purchase of 16 body cameras and related equipment and 18 in-car cameras and related equipment over a period of five years for a total cost of $206,678.
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Our View: Public Safety: Cities, counties should invest in body cameras

The city of Mankato has taken another step in a positive direction in public safety reform by proposing to purchase body cameras for its officers. The Mankato City Council in a work session Monday heard a proposal to equip the city’s police force with body cameras at a cost of $150,000 to $200,000 a year. It would be money well spent and bring Mankato policing to a higher level of public service and technological readiness.
Indiana StateWHAS 11

Indiana police find 208 grams of meth, gun during traffic stop

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Police in an Indiana town recovered nearly 210 grams of meth and a gun during a traffic stop. The Edinburgh Police Department on Saturday said officers saw a driver make a traffic violation and pulled the driver over. The police department called in help from the Johnson County K-9 unit.
Law Enforcementrand.org

Stop, Start or Continue? A National Survey of the Police About Traffic Stops

If 2020 was the great undoing for the police and the people they serve, 2021 and beyond could be a time of examining and changing the role of the police. There have been calls to disarm, defund, reimagine, and repurpose the police. Some advocacies suggest moving critical functions away from undertrained police employing force to control those in a mental health crisis. Some favor lessening the frequency of enforcement contacts (PDF) in general. Others call for merely hitting “delete” to end a variety of police practices and duties. One function in this “full stop” future is to end police traffic stops.
Canton, NYwwnytv.com

Man allegedly flees from police to avoid traffic stop

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Hermon man is accused of refusing to stop for police and then fleeing from them. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Christopher Dalton on County Route 14 in the town of Canton. Deputies say...
New Ulm, MNknuj.net

New Ulm Police Traffic Stop Handgun Produced

At 8:13 PM on Tuesday an officer with the New Ulm Police Department initiated a vehicle stop for a traffic violation. The incident occurred in the 500 block of 7th South St. in New Ulm. During the stop, the adult male subject became non-compliant and then combative. During the ensuing struggle, the subject produced a handgun that was in his possession and shot himself. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The incident is currently under investigation by the New Ulm Police Department with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Virginia Statewvtf.org

Data Appears to Show Racial Disparities in Traffic Stops

Data released by the Virginia State Police shows a wide disparity in the rate at which Black drivers are involved in traffic stops when compared to their share of Virginia’s population, while data analysts with VSP and the Department of Criminal Justice Services say there may be other benchmarks to compare the data with.
Law EnforcementSalem News

Grant program aims to bring more body cams to local police

With $20 million, the Baker administration is planning to buy about 9,000 body-worn cameras and the servers necessary to securely store video for municipal police departments across Massachusetts over the next five years. The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security announced Thursday that its Office of Grants and Research...
Cambria County, PAwdadradio.com

POLICE SEEK ALTOONA MAN WHO FLED TRAFFIC STOP

An Altoona man remains at large today after fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon and speeding away on Route 22 from Cambria County into Indiana County. State police say 46-year-old Johnnie Ray Weaver was pulled over for traffic violations along the westbound lane of 22 in Cambria Township. He provided his driver’s license but while speaking with the state trooper, Weaver was found to have a rolled marijuana blunt in his possession, so the trooper asked him to get out of his car. Instead, Weaver closed the door and hit the gas. With the trooper in pursuit, Weaver hit speeds at or above 130 miles per hour, prompting police to terminate the chase. Indiana-based troopers and the state police Aviation Patrol Unit were unable to locate him.