Apple explains why side-loading on iOS is a bad idea

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has released a new research report detailing the reasons why it prohibits the side-loading of apps on iOS, including some of the dangers of the distribution method. Side-loading, which is prohibited on iPhone and iPad, refers to downloading or installing apps that originate outside of the App Store through unmonitored mechanisms like enterprise certificates. On Wednesday, Apple released a white paper titled "Building a Trusted Ecosystem for Millions of Apps," which details some of the issues with the practice.

Person
Craig Federighi
