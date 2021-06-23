Horoscopes June 23, 2021: Frances McDormand, know your capabilities and skills

Wednesday, July 28: Jupiter Retrograde enters Aquarius. So, the last month was hectic. Back-to-back eclipses coincided with Mercury Retrograde, and you were pushed to the breaking point. Fortunately, the cosmos are starting to ease back and—as reality begins to resume some semblance of normalcy—you have the perspective to look at your circumstances from a birds’ eye view. On July 9, when the Sun and Moon meet in Cancer, you’ll be encouraged to expand your reach. You have what it takes to foster community, Virgo, so why not apply those skills to the greater good? Under this sky, consider ways you can integrate the micro and the macro. What does it mean to take even bigger steps? I know it may sound cliche, but the truth is that a single individual has the ability to make an impact…but you can go further, faster when you collaborate with others. At the beginning of the month, invest some time and energy in aligning with like-minded people who share your vision. Together, anything’s possible.