Horoscopes June 23, 2021: Frances McDormand, know your capabilities and skills

By Eugenia Last
Oroville Mercury-Register
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Melissa Rauch, 41; Jason Mraz, 44; Frances McDormand, 64; Randy Jackson, 65. Happy Birthday: Set financial, physical and emotional limits to protect against excess. Have a goal in mind and a reasonable time frame designated to finish what you start. Success is dependent on preparation, organization and living within your means. Use your intelligence wisely, and don’t overextend yourself in any way, shape or form. Know your capabilities and skills; you will excel. Your numbers are 9, 16, 23, 25, 31, 36, 45.

