Bear of the Day: Century Aluminum (CENX)

The recent commodity boom has been very well documented. By now, we have all heard the water cooler talk about how high lumber prices have gotten and how its adding thousands of dollars to the cost of building a new house. The Fed has been chalking this up to something its calling “Transitory inflation.” That should be a warning to folks betting too much on this trend continuing. In fact, going back to lumber prices, things are starting to unwind. Lumber has fallen over 30% from its highs. This is beginning to show up all over the commodity space.