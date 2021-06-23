Op-Ed: It's Time to Root Out Anti-Worker Corruption In the N.C. General Assembly

Nearly 30 years ago, in the wake of the infamous chicken plant fire in which 80 workers were injured or killed in Hamlet, N.C., our state elected officials passed legislation to protect North Carolinians’ rights to speak up about risks to our health and safety, wage theft, violence, and discrimination at work. Now it appears some legislators would undermine this legacy of the Hamlet fire victims and survivors—a benefit to all working people— for their own gain.