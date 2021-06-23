Apple explains why getting iPhone apps outside the App Store is a bad idea
Apple has released a new research report detailing the reasons why it prohibits the sideloading of apps on iOS, including some of the dangers of the distribution method. Sideloading, which is prohibited on iPhone and iPad, refers to downloading or installing apps that originate outside of the App Store through unmonitored mechanisms like enterprise certificates. On Wednesday, Apple released a white paper titled "Building a Trusted Ecosystem for Millions of Apps," which details some of the issues with the practice.appleinsider.com