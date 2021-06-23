Cancel
Albany, OR

Gaynell L McKuhn

Newport News-Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaynell L McKuhn, 79, (Lou) passed away peacfully May 21, 2021 in Albany, Oregon. Lou is survived by her loving husband of (56) glorious years of marriage, her five children, Vance Morris (Nancy) Sheena Watkins, (Larry) Jim D. Morris, Frank McKuhn, Dave Mckuhn (Dawn) Foster, son Charles Murrah; 22 incredible Grandchildren; 23 fabulous Great grandchildren; 1 Great Great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephew’s, and many foster children. Lou’s siblings are Jeannie Beets (Don) ,Juanita Mowry (Joe), Patty (Leonard) Bill Cox, Bonnie McClure (David), DeaDea Crae (Jon), Paula (Bill), and Bill Spratt.

