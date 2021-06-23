Nintendo fan theory about potential announcement debunked by a 2001 magazine article

Nintendo has released a new The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD video showing off what has changed in the game to make it more customisable and fun from a user perspective. Fans of the game can now choose whether or not to get help by Fi, who became rather grating in the original on the Wii system back in 2011. There are a few other nice touches too including the streamlining of information when finding an item along with the revamped Sword controls and improved framerate over the original. Check out the trailer below to find out what has changed in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD which is out in just 2 weeks.