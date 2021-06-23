Nintendo fan theory about potential announcement debunked by a 2001 magazine article

Cancel
An utterly wild Nintendo Fan theory has surfaced and speculated that Nintendo was to announce something today. Despite recently hosting a Nintendo Direct, one Reddit user Enryx25 has got their whiteboard out and come to the conclusion that Nintendo is due to announce something today. Yesterday, Nintendo was celebrating the 20th-anniversary of its Game Boy Advance handheld console, but Enryx25 took a closer look at the promotional art. They noticed that the game on the screen is Super Mario Advance and is playing through World 1-1 with an absurdly high lives count of 96 and a score of 1222360.

Video GamesInverse

Desperate Metroid fans reveal why we need Nintendo Game Pass

Following Nintendo’s announcement of at E3 2021, the series has exploded in popularity, with many consumers flocking to older Metroid games in anticipation of the new entry. The game’s amiibo and Special Edition have unsurprisingly sold out already, and Metroid is being discussed in a way that has caught many of us off guard.
Video Gamesadafruit.com

Nintendo Power Magazine

Nintendo Power Magazine launched July/August 1988 – 32 years ago. There is a Netflix series called High Score and in episode 2 they have some good historical info on the magazine, how it started, and more. I learned that Kirby was named after the lawyer that defended Nintendo against Universal City Studios (they objected to the use of Kong in Donkey Kong at the time) –
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – Quality of Life trailer

Nintendo has released a new The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD video showing off what has changed in the game to make it more customisable and fun from a user perspective. Fans of the game can now choose whether or not to get help by Fi, who became rather grating in the original on the Wii system back in 2011. There are a few other nice touches too including the streamlining of information when finding an item along with the revamped Sword controls and improved framerate over the original. Check out the trailer below to find out what has changed in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD which is out in just 2 weeks.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Mortal Kombat 11 DLC support ends as NetherRealm focuses on its next game

Mortal Kombat 11 has seen its last piece of new downloadable content as NetherRealm Studios turns its full attention to its next project. The studio announced on its official Twitter account that it had ended active development on the fighting game, more than two years after it was initially released in April 2019. This means no new characters, skins, or other additional content is planned for the game, though it doesn't rule out the possibility of another surprise addition here or there if the spirit takes NetherRealm.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Nintendo Monthly Rewind Recaps E3 And A Busy June For Switch

However you slice it, June had a lot going on for us Switch fans, especially in the first half of the month with E3 and Summer Game Fest including plenty of news and reveals. The E3 Nintendo Direct was at the heart of things, of course. Nintendo has released an...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Donkey Kong Reportedly Coming Nintendo’s Next Major Media Franchise, Game and Animation

DK…Donkey Kong! DK…Donkey Kong is…where? It’s been a while since we released a major new game in Nintendo’s original major franchise (2014’s Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze being the last), but it looks like the tie-wearing monkey is gearing up for a major comeback. . Prior to this year’s E3, there were rumors of a new Donkey Kong game coming, developed in-house by the same team that makes the 3D Super Mario games, but unfortunately the show came and went without notice.
Video GamesComicBook

Star Wars Fans Are Convinced EA Is About to Announce Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2

Is a sequel to Electronic Arts’ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game going to be announced soon? A tweet from the publisher’s Star Wars-focused Twitter account recently has people asking themselves that same question with many looking ahead to a date in July as the potential reveal time for the long-rumored game. The company plans to hold its EA Play Live event on July 22nd which seems a good a place as any to announced this sort of project if that is indeed what was being teased recently.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the unlock order in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

Crossover fighter Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has over 80 characters to choose from, but players will start off with just eight characters. Mario, Donkey Kong, Link, Samus, Yoshi, Kirby, Fox, and Pikachu are your eight starters, having had this role in the original Nintendo 64 Super Smash Bros. As you begin playing Ultimate, you will be slowly unlocking characters through a number of means. The order in which you get the remaining characters may seem random at first, but there is indeed a set order in which you get them. But how exactly do you unlock these characters?
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Gears of War developer will show off an Unreal Engine 5 demo at GDC

Gears of War developer The Coalition is going to show off a demo created in Unreal Engine 5 at GDC. The GDC panel, which is set to run for an hour, is going to be presented on July 20 at 1:20 PM PT. The demo is called Alpha Point and will showcase how The Coalition has fared working with the Unreal Engine 5 technology, what the studio learned about it in a development environment, and the technology it's taken advantage of. You won't be able to access the panel unless you have a pass for the show though.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Donuts’n’Justice (Nintendo Switch)

Donuts’n’Justice is a game that will evoke strong emotions from some of its players. Some will want to throw their controller into the television. And while this is something I usually can’t stand in a game, it made me want to play more this time. In this side-scrolling action-packed, arcade shootout, you can choose between two playable characters and take to the streets to dish out some justice and, of course, enjoy some donuts.