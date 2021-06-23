Calling all donors: Blood drives planned to address shortages

MANKATO — Demand for blood transfusions is up in 2021, prompting the American Red Cross to put out a call for donors to help boost supplies.

The nonprofit recently cited an increase in trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries among the causes of a “severe blood shortage” nationwide. It’s offering $5 Amazon gift cards as an incentive for people who donate through June 30.

An American Red Cross blood drive Tuesday at River Hills Mall filled up all of its 41 appointment slots, with regular donors saying they like doing their part.

“It’s something easy you can do to help people,” said Nancy Rosin while she donated blood. “They always need negative blood.”

The nonprofit specifically requested Type O blood donations as well as platelets. Type O-negative is sought after so much because it can be transfused for any blood type.

Blood transfusion needs are up about 10% in 2021 compared to 2019, according to the American Red Cross. Part of the increase is due to elective procedures picking back up again after delays in 2020 during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’d encourage anyone to come in and donate,” said Jayde Whelan, a phlebotomist with the American Red Cross. “We have a blood supply shortage right now in our country, so you’re doing a good thing for a good cause.”

While Rosin said she’s been donating regularly since about the 1970s, Lauren Servick’s donations date back nearly a decade. Now 28 years old, Servick said she began volunteering at donation drives in high school before becoming a regular donor in college.

“When I got to college I started donating because a lot of friends and family have donated or have needed blood products,” she said.

Tuesday’s drive at River Hills Mall was the Mankato woman’s 32nd time donating, adding up to 32 units of blood. She likes how the nonprofit provides information about where her donation is going, as it shows her where it’s helping.

“It doesn’t take a lot to help the cause and help family or friends or maybe yourself in the future,” she said. “You can feel good about doing it and know you made a difference when you’re done.”

The American Red Cross encourages interested donors to schedule appointments through the nonprofit’s blood donor app, or at RedCrossBlood.org.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties include:

• 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at YMCA Mankato, 1401 S. Riverfront Drive

• Noon-5 p.m. Thursday at Mankato’s Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive

• 1-6 p.m. June 29 at Mankato’s First Congregational United Church of Christ, 150 Stadium Court

• 12:30-5:30 p.m. June 29 at the Good Thunder fire station

• 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. June 30 at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato, 100 E. Main St.

• 12-6 p.m. June 30 at Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post 950 in Mankato, 1900 N. Riverfront Drive

• 2-7 p.m. June 30 at the Courtland Community Center, 300 Railroad St.