Bull of the Day: Cummins (CMI)

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after buying an additional 1,295,104 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after buying an additional 1,138,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.