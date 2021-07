KANSAS CITY — Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor allowed nine runs and 17 hits in first nine outings (8 ⅓ innings) this season. “Anyone could have wrote me off after the first month, optioned me back down (to Triple-A Worcester) and had me figure it out there,” Taylor said Saturday here at Kauffman Stadium. “But (Alex) Cora stuck with me and he believed in me. That’s big to me. He’s a huge part of my career. I couldn’t say enough good things about him.”