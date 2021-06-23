Cambridge Global Payments announces partnership with SAGE
Canada-based FLEETCOR-owned cross-border payments provider Cambridge Global Payments has partnered with cloud-based business management company SAGE. This partnership integrates Cambridge’s online trading and payments platform with the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system to provide Sage clients with expanded access to cross-border payments. Cambridge’s integration with Sage Intacct will allow Sage clients to make mass payments to their international vendors in 145+ currencies to over 200 countries, as well as reconcile all payments with Sage Intacct.thepaypers.com