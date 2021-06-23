Cambridge Global Payments announces partnership with SAGE

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Northern Vertex Mining Corp.(TSXV: NEE) (USOTC: NHVCF) ("Northern Vertex" or the "Company") a Western U.S. focused gold producer with district-scale exploration potential in the Walker Lane Trend, announced today that under the terms of the convertible debentures issued under the convertible debenture indenture dated July 31, 2020 (the "Indenture") between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, it has elected to satisfy its obligation to pay an aggregate of C$166,371 in interest accrued on the C$6.71 million convertible debentures by issuing to such debenture holders on the interest payment date of June 30, 2021 an aggregate of 519,910 common shares.