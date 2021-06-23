Cancel
GoCardless powers payments for Epson's printer ink subscription service ReadyPrint

thepaypers.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK-based recurring payments platform GoCardless has signed an agreement with printer manufacturer Epson to accelerate the rollout of its ReadyPrint ink subscription service. Epson customers can now benefit from a way to print at home with subscriptions. By using GoCardless’ global bank debit network, Epson was able to offer direct debit payments across nine countries through one platform when ReadyPrint launched.

thepaypers.com
#Epson#Subscription Service#Ink#Printer#Gocardless#Readyprint
