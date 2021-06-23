Ham radio operators on the air for a nation-wide event

Submitted by Grant Dobbie. The Narwhal Amateur Radio Society, made up of ham radio operators from Bellingham, the San Juan Islands, and the Seattle metro area will be participating in a national amateur radio exercise from noon on Saturday until 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 26-27. The event is ARRL Field Day (www.arrl.org/FieldDay), an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933 by ARRL, the national association for amateur radio in the United States. The NARS Field Day event will take place at Spencer Spit State Park on Lopez Island.