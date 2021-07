Luka Garza will always be remembered as one of the greatest college basketball players — ever. That’s regardless of where he gets taken (if at all he gets scooped up) in the 2021 NBA Draft. He spent four seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes and did impressive things for the Big Ten program with which he became an unstoppable and efficient offensive force. In his last year in college, Garza averaged 24.1 points on 55.3 FG%. Without him, the Hawkeyes wouldn’t be anywhere close to sniffing a spot among the best offenses in the nation, let alone being one of the best overall. (KenPom ranked the Hawkeyes as the third most efficient offense at the end of the 2020-21 NCAA season.)