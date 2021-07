European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday expressed solidarity for Lithuania’s growing influx of migrants from Belarus through a shared 679-km border.The Lithuanian government declared a country-wide emergency on Friday as 150 migrants crossed the border illegally in the 24 hours to Friday morning.“Here we see indeed a pattern, a politically motivated pattern, ”said von der Leyen in Vilnius at a joint press conference with the country’s president and the prime minister.She assured the Lithuanian governement that the European Commission and the European Union stand by your side in these difficult times. “One thing is for sure:...